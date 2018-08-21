Jenna Jameson Reveals Exactly What She Ate Everyday to Lose 60 Lbs. After Giving Birth

Jenna Jameson just revealed exactly how she lost 60 lbs.

The mother of three, 44, opened up about her weight loss and meal preps in a side-by-side comparison Instagram post in which she divulged her secrets.

“Let’s talk menu. I get a lot of messages asking me what I eat in a day to stay in ketosis. Well, it’s underwhelming,” Jameson captioned the photo Monday of herself before and after giving birth to her daughter Batel Lu with fiancé Lior Bitton.

“I am one of those odd people that doesn’t need a variety. Every morning I eat the exact same thing. 3 eggs with cheese and an avocado,” she wrote.

“Lunch is my biggest meal, I always eat arugula salad, grilled asparagus or zucchini with some kind of meat (usually a hamburger patty or grilled chicken) I then snack when ever I feel hungry (usually on almonds or macadamia nuts… sometime cottage cheese) that’s it!” Jameson continued.

She added, “Then I begin my fast at 6 pm. I drink lots of water until I go to sleep at around 10 pm. I drink coffee at 8 am and I end my fast at 11 am. That’s it!”

Jameson went on to explain she told processed foods “bye bye,” and hasn’t looked back since.

The former adult film star also offered encouragement to any of her followers who may be trying lose weight.

“This is 60 lbs gone my friend. It can be done! I’m always asked how I have the will power [sic]… well when you see results like this in 4 months, it powers you!!!! Let me know your results and questions!” Jameson added.

For the past several months, Jameson has kept her fans updated on her progress with the keto diet, which is a very low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan.

She initially started the diet in March after struggling with postpartum following Batel’s arrival in April 2017.

Earlier this month, Jameson revealed she went from a size 16 in jeans to a size 6.

“It’s time for another #tuesdaytransformation. Guys, I fit into size 6 jeans! 😲 the picture on the right I’m wearing size 16 jeans 😐 the fit of my clothes is catapulting me forward now, not the scale so much,” Jameson captioned another before and after photo.