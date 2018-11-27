Jenna Jameson Reveals How She's Toning Her Body Without Going to the Gym After Losing 80 Lbs.

Jenna Jameson is letting fans in on her fitness hacks!

The former adult film star, 44, already dropped a whopping 80 lbs. on the keto diet and on Sunday, shared her tips for how she was able to get there without spending hours at the dreaded gym.

“Exercise is starting to pay off. Yes I’ve lost the weight I wanted, but I want to feel toned,” she wrote alongside a before-and-after shot of herself on Instagram. “At my age it isn’t easy. I’m almost 45. Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self conscious and anxious when I’m there.”

Jameson, who gave birth to her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017, explained that she incorporates mommy-and-me time into her workouts and avoids going to the gym by finding ways to incorporate fitness into her daily routine.

“So I told myself I would strengthen myself by hiking with Batel, walking as much as possible and run stairs,” she continued. “It’s working. This progression proves you don’t have to spend hours in a gym… get out, move your body and live life!!!!”

She finished the post with several hashtags including, “#keto #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #fitmom #ketodiet #ketotransformation #healthylifestyle #heal #fitnessmotivation”

Back in September, Jameson revealed she was heading back to the gym — an activity she said “intimidated” her.

“Starting the task of building back all the muscle I lost while pregnant and being sedentary,” she captioned the photo of herself doing weighted squats.

“I’m not sure why, but the gym has always intimidated me. Overwhelmed. That’s a good word for how it makes me feel,” she said. “But to be honest, I’ve got Bambi legs and they need a lot of work, so I shall push past my uncomfortability.”

After her returning to the gym, Jameson revealed that she had gained back a few pounds from building muscle, which made her mentally “freak out.”

“Let’s talk about the dreaded scale. I’ll admit it. I compulsively weigh myself every morning. I wish I didn’t. Oh well. This morning my weight was 4 pounds higher,” she captioned a before and after photo of herself on Instagram.

“I silently freaked out in my brain. Shut up demons! I know these are muscle gains!!!! I’ve hit the gym a lot this week and I can feel a difference,” the former adult film star continued. “I feel strong. It might be in my head because it’s only been a week, but let a girl live.”

“I think the take away here is that we should all try to step away from the scale and pay attention to how we feel. Pay more attention to how our clothes sit on us and our energy levels,” Jameson wrote before adding, “Lastly… thank you #keto for helping me kick life’s ass!”

Prior to adding exercise in her daily routine, Jameson also shared that she’s gone from wearing a size 16 in jeans to a size 6, which she credits to her commitment to the keto diet, a low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan.

And after four months on the program, Jameson pointed out how her progress has shifted from straight weight loss to toning.

“I’m no longer really losing fat, I’m tightening,” she said. “I see and feel the biggest difference in my arms and back. When I was out of shape, I felt really thick through my core and trap and arm area. That’s finally starting to go. I really feel weight in our arms is a hormonal thing.”

“I can say this to all of you ladies wondering how I stay committed to no carbs. Well, after the first week or so the cravings subside and your body adjusts,” she added before thanking her followers for their support.