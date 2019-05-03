Jenna Jameson Celebrates a Year of Following the Keto Diet: 'I Have Absolutely Never Felt Better!'

Jenna Jameson is feeling better than ever after one year on the keto diet!

On Thursday, the former adult film star celebrated 365 days since she embarked on her “healthy, sustainable fitness journey” with a post on Instagram, where she showed off her impressive weight loss in a side-by-side photo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In order to reach the milestone, Jameson, 45, said she combined the low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan with sobriety and intermittent fasting, which she claimed was the “perfect trifecta.”

Intermittent fasting is the practice of condensing all meals into a short period and fasting for the rest of the day — a routine that Jameson has long sworn by.

“Today I celebrate 1 year of being #keto,” she began the celebratory post. “I have absolutely never felt better!”

“Combining #sobriety, the keto lifestyle and intermittent fasting is the perfect trifecta for me when it comes to a healthy sustainable fitness journey,” Jameson continued.

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Shares a Snap of Herself in Her Underwear and Tips for Starting the Keto Diet

In a final note, the star thanked her supporters for keeping her motivated over the past year.

“Thanks everyone for supporting me and joining me in my quest for ultimate health!!! Love you!” she said, before adding the hashtags, “#beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketolifestyle #intermittentfasting #fitnessjourney” and “#weightlosstransformation”

Since beginning keto last May, Jameson has lost nearly 100 lbs. The star first tried it as a last-ditch effort to lose the baby weight that stuck around after she gave birth to her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017.

Due to her noticeable results, Jameson has been a proud supporter of the diet, often opening up about her experiences with it on social media — though not everyone has agreed with her, namely celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels.

She also often provides her followers with her own suggestions for starting the diet, meal plans, exercises, and mindset while dropping (and at times, regaining) the weight.

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Jameson ‘Calls Bulls—’ on Keto Diet Doubters: ‘I’m Only Pushing My Healthy Lifestyle’

In September, Jameson hit 125 lbs. but said she had to push away the body-shaming thoughts that she needed to weigh less.

“I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125,” Jameson posted on Instagram on Sept. 9. “My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say ‘not today, demon.’ ”

“I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved,” she continued. “When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle.”

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Still Felt ‘Sexy AF’ Before Weight Loss: It ‘Was Never About Pleasing Society’

Most recently, Jameson revealed she’s in a better place with her body and happy to gain a little to find her “perfect weight,” despite initially setting out to shed the pounds.

The mom of three said that she adjusted her eating habits to add 5 lbs. after feeling not quite right at a lower weight.

“I’ve finally gotten the hang of health. I have found my perfect weight,” she wrote on Instagram. “I had dropped down to 120 and I felt a little off. So I added back calories, but stayed #keto and I’m back up to 125.”

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Defends Following the Keto Diet While Breastfeeding: They ‘Go Hand in Hand’

Jameson said that those 5 lbs. made a huge difference. “This feels like my body is running optimally. You can see in these pics most of the change is in my waist… I still have nice muscle in my legs,” she explained.

She also noted that she stayed in ketosis — a metabolic state where fat provides a majority of the body’s fuel — while eating more.

“The point to this post is how the #ketodiet is easily manipulated to serve you!” Jameson said. “Your body runs beautifully while in ketosis, but if you want to maintain or even add weight, it’s absolutely easy just by adjusting your caloric intake. While in weight loss mode, caloric deficit is paramount!”