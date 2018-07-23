Jenna Jameson is feeling better than ever, all thanks to the keto diet.

The former adult film star, 44, welcomed her third child, daughter Batel Lu, in April 2017, but ten months later she shared on Instagram that she was still struggling with her postpartum body.

Jameson’s body frustrations pushed her to start following the keto diet — short for ketogenic — a very low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan. Since starting the diet in March, she has lost 57 lbs.

She shared two sets of before-and-after photos on Instagram to show how her body has changed.

“On the right I weight 187. On the left I’m a strong 130,” Jameson wrote. “I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically. I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive. I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”

And after four months on the program, Jameson pointed out how her progress has shifted from straight weight loss to toning.

“I’m no longer really losing fat, I’m tightening,” she said. “I see and feel the biggest difference in my arms and back. When I was out of shape, I felt really thick through my core and trap and arm area. That’s finally starting to go. I really feel weight in our arms is a hormonal thing.”

And Jameson gave some words of encouragement to her followers who are considering the keto diet, but don’t know if they can give up carbs.

“I can say this to all of you ladies wondering how I stay committed to no carbs. Well, after the first week or so the cravings subside and your body adjusts,” she said. “I get sweet cravings here and there, but I usually push past them by drinking a Fresca.”

Jameson also thanked her followers for pushing her through this weight loss journey.

“I also want to let y’all know how much your amazing support means to me. I know you loved me heavy, and now… but your journeys inspire me to keep inspiring you,” she said. “Thank you for going on this journey with me. I love you guys!”