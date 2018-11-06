Jenna Jameson Celebrates Losing 80 Lbs. After Going Keto and Shares Her Daily Diet Plan

Jenna Jameson is revealing the secrets to her weight-loss!

On Monday, the longtime keto diet advocate, 44, opened up about what she’s been routinely eating to help her lose more than 80 lbs. since giving birth to her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“I have officially lost 80 lbs. 👀. I’m going to give a little updated menu because it’s my most requested thing ever!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a side-by-side photo of herself before and after losing the weight.

Jameson explained that she starts her mornings off at 8 a.m. with two Nescafé coffees with sugar-free creamer and sweetener. Three hours later, the former adult film star eats her first meal of the day with three scrambled eggs and basil cheese on top.

“I share them with Batelli,” she sweetly added of her daughter’s nickname, before explaining that she’ll usually put Batel down for a nap and snack on cottage cheese and a Fresca.

“From there, Batel wakes up around 3:30 and I make her lunch,” Jameson wrote and joked, “Yes, I make her carbs lol she isn’t keto.”

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Is Adding Calories to Her Keto Diet After Hitting Her Goal Weight of 125 Lbs.

Jameson then went into her final meal regimens of the day, which typically includes a large arugula salad with vinaigrette dressing and Parmesan cheese for lunch and a ribeye steak with asparagus for dinner about two hours later.

“Then my fast begins!” she explained. “So many people ask if I count macros or check if I’m in ketosis and the answer is no. I just eat sensibly and intuitively.”

“Also I get asked about ‘snacks’,” Jameson added. “My advice is stop snacking. Results come from work. It’s hard, but baby it’s SO worth it!”

To finish her post, the proud mama changed topics and gushed over her 7-month-old daughter.

“Side note- bald Batelli is everything 👏🏻” referencing the first photo, which features Jameson holding her daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Lior Bittonin, in her arms.

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Reveals Exactly What She Ate Every Day to Lose 60 Lbs. After Giving Birth

Jameson previously spoke about her regime in August and explained that she isn’t someone who requires variety in her diet.

“I get a lot of messages asking me what I eat in a day to stay in ketosis. Well, it’s underwhelming,” she wrote. “I am one of those odd people that doesn’t need a variety. Every morning I eat the exact same thing. 3 eggs with cheese and an avocado.”

After giving birth to Batel last year and becoming frustrated with her post-baby body, Jameson started the keto diet — short for ketogenic — which is a very low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan.

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

For the past several months, the star has kept her fans updated on her progress. In July — just four months after she initially started the plan — Jameson revealed she had lost 57 lbs. and shared the transformation to Instagram.

“On the right I weight 187. On the left I’m a strong 130,” she wrote. “I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically.”

“I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive,” she continued. “I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”

And after four months on the program, Jameson pointed out how her progress has shifted from straight weight loss to toning.

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals All the Details on Her Insanely Strict ‘Detox’ Diet

“I’m no longer really losing fat, I’m tightening,” she said. “I see and feel the biggest difference in my arms and back. When I was out of shape, I felt really thick through my core and trap and arm area. That’s finally starting to go. I really feel weight in our arms is a hormonal thing.”

“I can say this to all of you ladies wondering how I stay committed to no carbs. Well, after the first week or so the cravings subside and your body adjusts,” she added before thanking her followers for their support.