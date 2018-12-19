Jenna Jameson Admits ‘Weight Loss Doesn’t Fix Everything’ After Losing 80 Lbs. with Keto  

Julie Mazziotta
December 19, 2018 11:32 AM

Jenna Jameson is getting honest about weight loss.

The former adult film star, 44, dropped more than 80 lbs. with the keto diet but admitted Tuesday that “weight loss doesn’t fix everything.”

“Let’s talk,” she wrote on Instagram. “Being thin won’t change sadness. It won’t fix relationships. It doesn’t quiet the demons. It doesn’t make you love yourself more. It doesn’t calm anxiety. It doesn’t take away the nightmares. It doesn’t make you feel social. It doesn’t make you of service to others.”

But, Jameson said, weight loss does put you on the right track.

“It is a step towards all of these things,” she said. “I guess my point is don’t be afraid to take that first step. I love you.”

Before starting her weight loss journey in March, Jameson was in a tough place. She had given birth to her third child, daughter Batel, 11 months earlier and couldn’t seem to lose the baby weight.

“I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically,” she said in July, when she was 57 lbs. down. “I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive.”

Jameson said at the time that her mental perspective had completely changed thanks to the high-fat, low-carb plan.

“I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident,” she wrote.

The mom of three hit the 80 lbs. down mark at the start of November, and started reshaping her body goals.

Jenna Jameson/Instagram

“Exercise is starting to pay off. Yes I’ve lost the weight I wanted, but I want to feel toned,” she wrote in late November. “At my age it isn’t easy. I’m almost 45. Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self-conscious and anxious when I’m there.”

To ease her fears, Jameson said she’s trying to incorporate Batel into her workouts.

“I told myself I would strengthen myself by hiking with Batel, walking as much as possible and run stairs,” she wrote. “It’s working. This progression proves you don’t have to spend hours in a gym… get out, move your body and live life!!!!”

