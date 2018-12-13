Jenna Jameson on How the Keto Diet Has Changed Her Face: ‘It’s As If I’ve Turned Back the Clock’

Jenna Jameson has a new face — no surgery required!

Since losing more than 80 lbs. with the keto diet, the former adult film star has transformed her body. She shared a close up of her face on Wednesday to show the stark difference between her pre-keto days and now.

“I’ve never talked about how changing my diet has impacted the inflammation in my body,” Jameson, 44, wrote on Instagram. “Not only has my face changed from weight loss, but eating whole foods and next to zero processed foods has made my skin better. Less puffiness, we all can go for that! Even better, my joints don’t ache anymore. It’s as if I’ve turned back the clock.”

The mom of three started the keto diet in March as a last-ditch effort to lose the baby weight that stuck around after she gave birth to daughter Batel in April 2017. Along with the high-fat, low-carb diet, Jameson does intermittent fasting — where she condenses all her meals into a short period and fasts for the rest of the day — and added that the eating method “plays a big role in [reducing inflammation] also!”

Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jameson announced in early November that she was down 80 lbs. Back in July, when she had lost 57 lbs., she was amazed by how different her body felt compared to when she was at her heaviest.

“I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically,” she said. “I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive. I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”

At that point, she also noticed that her body was changing in different ways.

“I’m no longer really losing fat, I’m tightening,” she said. “I see and feel the biggest difference in my arms and back. When I was out of shape, I felt really thick through my core and trap and arm area. That’s finally starting to go. I really feel weight in our arms is a hormonal thing.”

Now that Jameson has figured out her diet, she’s easing back into exercise — though she isn’t a fan of the gym.

“Exercise is starting to pay off. Yes I’ve lost the weight I wanted, but I want to feel toned,” she posted on Instagram at the end of November. “At my age it isn’t easy. I’m almost 45. Honestly I despise the gym. I feel self conscious and anxious when I’m there.”

But Jameson said she’s trying to mix up her workouts, incorporating Batel and finding fun ways to get her heart pumping.

“I told myself I would strengthen myself by hiking with Batel, walking as much as possible and run stairs,” she wrote. “It’s working. This progression proves you don’t have to spend hours in a gym… get out, move your body and live life!!!!”