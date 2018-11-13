Jenna Jameson Shares Her Tips for Starting the Keto Diet: 'Be Positive and Visualize Success!'

Starting the keto diet means changing your mindset — and your pantry, according to Jenna Jameson.

The former adult film star, 44, successfully dropped a whopping 80 lbs. on the low-carb, high-fat plan, and shared her tips for beginning the keto diet on Instagram.

Jameson said that being in the right headspace is the first step.

“I think my most frequently asked question is ‘Where do I start with keto?’ ” she wrote on Sunday. “First, get right in your mind! Be positive and visualize success!”

Next, Jameson said people should clean out their kitchen.

“Get rid of everything with hidden sugars and all the processed nasty garbage you’ve been poisoning yourself with,” she said. “By the way, I look at sugar like poison; it helps me refuse to eat it!”

And finally, the mom of three said it’s time to hit the grocery store.

“I suggest Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s,” she said. “They don’t carry as much highly processed junk food that can tempt. Buy organic and grassfed. Invest in your insides! If you are shopping at a regular grocery, I suggest shopping the perimeter of the store and never the aisles. Good rule of thumb is if it is a whole food, not a mixture of chemicals, it’s what god intended you to eat!”

Jenna Jameson/Instagarm

Jameson revealed that she hit 80 lbs. down on Nov. 5, about seven months after starting the keto diet. The program was a last-ditch attempt to lose the baby weight after giving birth to her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017.

“I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive,” she wrote in another before and after post. “I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”

And Jameson told her followers on Sunday that following the keto diet gets easier over time.

“Once you get in the groove eating #keto becomes second nature!” she said.