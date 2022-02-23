The former adult film star said that she'll continue to undergo testing, "but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve"

Jenna Jameson Is Home from the Hospital but 'Still In a Wheelchair' as Doctors Search for a Cause

Jenna Jameson is back at home after her month-long hospital stay, but is still waiting for a diagnosis that explains why she's been unable to walk.

The former adult film star, 47, had gone to the hospital on Jan. 5 after she had been "throwing up for a couple weeks" and then started losing feeling in her legs, her partner, Lior Bitton, had explained in an Instagram video at the time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the hospital, doctors initially believed she had Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and temporary paralysis. But a little over a week later, after five rounds of immunoglobulin therapy (IVIg) — the typical treatment for the disorder — and additional tests, they ruled out Guillain-Barré as the cause.

Jameson stayed in the hospital for another few weeks but is finally home, she shared with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

"Hey guys, I wanted to pop on and let you know what was going on. I'm just resting, obviously," she said on her Instagram Story.

Jameson said that she's still undergoing testing, but doctors believe the issue could be with her femoral nerve, the largest nerve in the leg that controls the hip and knee muscles.

"I still have more testing to do but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs," she said. "So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer."

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Jameson Celebrates a Year of Following the Keto Diet: 'I Have Absolutely Never Felt Better!'

Jameson then showed that she still has movement in her left leg, "but my quad strength is really, really, really weak, and as you can see I have some atrophy happening."