The former adult film star was first hospitalized in January after experiencing weakness in her legs

Jenna Jameson Is 'Feeling Better' but 'Still Unable to Stand' as Health Diagnosis Remains a Mystery

Jenna Jameson is feeling better.

In an Instagram video posted Thursday, the former adult film star, 47, said the cause of her recent health scare remains a mystery although she feels better.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video featured Jameson in bed stating she is still "unable to stand" and no one knows "what exactly is going on."

"I am still sick as you can see. I am in bed, but I am at home which is really nice. I've been getting a lot of sleep. We don't know what exactly is going on. I still am unable to stand, but I am feeling better and things are going a lot better so thank you for your support," said Jameson in the video.

Jameson was first hospitalized on Jan. 5 and spent a whole month in the hospital as medical workers tried to figure out a diagnosis for the sudden illness.

In an Instagram video at the time, Jameson's husband Lior Bitton, talked about how her legs suddenly became weak.

"Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days it go really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk," said Bitton.

Initially, doctors believed she had the the rare neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré Syndrome. The disease has since been ruled out as the cause.

This is not Jameson's first time updating fans on her condition.

In an Instagram Story posted February 22, Jameson revealed she had returned home following the long hospital stay. She stated that doctors suspect there is an issue with her femoral nerve.

"I still have more testing to do but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs," she said.

"So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer."

While showing she still had movement in the left leg, Jameson said, "but my quad strength is really, really, really weak, and as you can see I have some atrophy happening."