Jenna Jameson Shares Photo of Herself at Her 'Heaviest' Post-Baby: 'I'm So Sorry to My Body'

Jenna Jameson recently hit her post-baby weight loss goal but she’s also reminding her fans of how far she’s come to achieve her body transformation.

After welcoming her third child, daughter Batel Lu in April 2017, the star revealed she gained the most weight out of her previous pregnancies. “This is me at my heaviest, probably around 187 maybe more. More than likely more,” Jameson said on Instagram Sunday, along with a before and after photo.

“I almost chickened out on posting this before image of me,” she said, adding, “I asked my hubby to shoot an elbow up pic for a pro-breastfeeding pic for IG. I don’t even know what to say, other than I’m so sorry to my body.”

Jameson’s before photo shows her breastfeeding her daughter while dressed in a grey shirt and underwear while the after photo shows Jameson in a strapless one-piece swimsuit with side cutouts that showed a glimpse of her abs.

“Oh and can we just talk about my abs peeping through?” the mother of three proudly wrote.

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Reveals Exactly What She Ate Every Day to Lose 60 Lbs. After Giving Birth

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jameson, who previously revealed she weighed 205 lbs. in her third trimester, also shared the diet plan she follows on the days she is not practicing intermittent fasting.

In addition to balancing her work schedule with her daughter’s schedule, the former adult film actress prepares three meals in a day.

For breakfast, she consumes coffee and “scrambled eggs with mushrooms, a handful of Mexican mixed shredded cheese and avocado” before preparing her mid-day meal of ribeye steak with purple onions and garlic over kale.”

Jameson added, “I don’t get enormously hungry for dinner so I usually bake a small filet of fish (I love sea bass). That’s it!”

WATCH: Jenna Jameson Shares Before and After Photos as She Goes From Wearing Size 16 Jeans to Size 6

Jameson has previously spoken about her success with following a high-fat and no-carb keto diet and doing intermittent fasting, which means she fasts from 6 p.m. at night until 11 a.m. the next morning.

On Thursday, she admitted that she “expected the weight to fall off with breastfeeding” after giving birth to Batel, now 17 months old.

“That would be a big NO,” she wrote. “I dropped to 187 and stayed there. I ignored it and put every ounce into mothering my sweet girl.”

But thanks to her diet and staying disciplined, Jameson happily announced her current weight of 123 lbs. “Just know it’s normal to fear failing at losing your weight… but if you don’t try, you’ll never know the utter triumph when you do achieve your goals,” she advised.