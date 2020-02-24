Jenna Jameson Is Having Trouble Losing Weight Again on Keto: ‘Hormones Are Playing a Huge Part’

Jenna Jameson’s second go at keto is proving tough.

The former adult film star, 45, is back on the keto diet after she took time off from the high-fat, low-carb plan in late 2019 and gained back about 20 lbs. But after living her “best carby life” during her break, the self-professed “keto queen” has struggled to find success again on the program.

Jameson shared a “long awaited but quite anti-climactic” keto update on Sunday.

“I am losing slowly slowly. I’m now 14 lbs. down but I’ve been fluctuating. I think hormones are playing a huge part,” the mom to daughter Batel Lu, 2½, wrote on Instagram. “I’m still breastfeeding and recently got my period back after 3 years 🤪 So I feel up and down, hot flashes galore and in need of all things salty.”

But Jameson isn’t getting down on herself.

“Moral of the story, give yourself grace, it’s a marathon not a sprint!” she told her followers.

Jameson admitted in early December that she had stopped keto for a few months and found it hard to get back into.

“The weight came back fast and furious,” she said. “I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count.”

But just after New Year’s Day, Jameson said that her goal for 2020 is to get back on keto and “take off 30 lbs.!” Along with keto, Jameson said she was also going to do intermittent fasting again, which requires fasting for around 14 hours between dinner and the first meal of the next day.

Jameson said in January that she was “slowly edging back” into intermittent fasting “but I’m ravenous because I’ve truly been eating everything and anything.”

Jameson initially started the keto diet in March 2018 to try and lose the weight that stuck around for a year after she gave birth to Batel in April 2017. She shared before-and-after photos and meal ideas on Instagram throughout the whole process, and lost around 80 lbs.

She also inspired her followers to lose weight, and talked them through slip-ups.

“We all do it,” she said of diet lapses, and said her willpower, “comes in the form of wanting to feel my best. I know I’m not perfect and my willpower isn’t ironclad, but I DO know I will never give up! It’s important to know that no matter how long you fall off, you can always jump back on the horse!”