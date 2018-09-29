Jenna Jameson Heads Back to the Gym to Build 'Back All the Muscle Lost While Pregnant'

Jenna Jameson has met her post-pregnancy weight loss goal, and now she’s working on toning.

On Friday, the former adult film star — who shares 17-month old daughter Batel with fiancé Lior Bitton — shared a photo of herself doing weighted squats at the gym. “Starting the task of building back all the muscle I lost while pregnant and being sedentary,” she wrote in the caption.

Jameson, 44, went on to explain that she never liked the gym, but has been challenging herself.

“I’m not sure why, but the gym has always intimidated me. Overwhelmed. That’s a good word for how it makes me feel,” she said. “But to be honest, I’ve got Bambi legs and they need a lot of work, so I shall push past my uncomfortability.”

It’s been helpful so far. Jameson added that while motherhood and her hobby — selling used clothing, shoes and accessories on the app Poshmark — fills her time and fulfills her, she knows “self-care = mental health.”

“I already feel better,” she wrote. “Check back with me tomorrow, when I can’t walk and am set in cement.”

Friday’s workout came days after Jameson showed off the loose skin she has as a result of her weight loss.

“Yes I’m trying to make the most of my legs in this pic… but if you look you can see the loose skin,” Jameson captioned an Instagram photo of herself, which shows her posing in a mirror wearing a black and white striped one-piece with Batel in the background.

“I’m actively doing yoga as much as possible to try and tighten. I just wanted to post this so other mamas can see what happens when you lose weight. It’s not all perfection. But I feel so beyond healthy now that I’m fat adapted and intermittent fasting on the regular,” Jameson added.

