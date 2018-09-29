Jenna Jameson Heads Back to the Gym to Build 'Back All the Muscle Lost While Pregnant'

Jenna Jameson has met her post-pregnancy weight loss goal, and now she’s working on toning.
On Friday, the former adult film star — who shares 17-month old daughter Batel with fiancé Lior Bitton — shared a photo of herself doing weighted squats at the gym. “Starting the task of building back all the muscle I lost while pregnant and being sedentary,” she wrote in the caption.
Jameson, 44, went on to explain that she never liked the gym, but has been challenging herself.
“I’m not sure why, but the gym has always intimidated me. Overwhelmed. That’s a good word for how it makes me feel,” she said. “But to be honest, I’ve got Bambi legs and they need a lot of work, so I shall push past my uncomfortability.”
It’s been helpful so far. Jameson added that while motherhood and her hobby — selling used clothing, shoes and accessories on the app Poshmark — fills her time and fulfills her, she knows “self-care = mental health.”
“I already feel better,” she wrote. “Check back with me tomorrow, when I can’t walk and am set in cement.”
Friday’s workout came days after Jameson showed off the loose skin she has as a result of her weight loss.
“Yes I’m trying to make the most of my legs in this pic… but if you look you can see the loose skin,” Jameson captioned an Instagram photo of herself, which shows her posing in a mirror wearing a black and white striped one-piece with Batel in the background.
“I’m actively doing yoga as much as possible to try and tighten. I just wanted to post this so other mamas can see what happens when you lose weight. It’s not all perfection. But I feel so beyond healthy now that I’m fat adapted and intermittent fasting on the regular,” Jameson added.
Jameson has been open about her weight loss journey since welcoming her third child in April 2017.
Her body frustrations pushed her to start following the keto diet — short for ketogenic — a very low-carb, moderate protein and high-fat eating plan. Since starting the diet in March, she has lost over 60 lbs. — going from 187 lbs. post-partum to 123 lbs.
In August, Jameson shared she’s now wearing size-6 jeans, after previously wearing size 16.
“It’s time for another #tuesdaytransformation. Guys, I fit into size 6 jeans!” Jameson wrote of a before and after picture of herself shared to Instagram. “The picture on the right I’m wearing size 16 jeans 😐 the fit of my clothes is catapulting me forward now, not the scale so much.”
“Oh, and can we talk about “muffin top” it’s gone! I feel like keto paired with #intermittentfasting has been my riddle solver!” she continued. “I’ve officially weaned off my poison sugar free creamer and am now drinking black coffee with stevia and coconut oil! 😋 on a side note I want to acknowledge all of you taking the leap with me to get healthier, I’m SO damn proud of you!!!! Love you guys so much!”
In another Instagram post, Jameson detailed her journey to meet her weight loss goal, saying that she initially procrastinated when it came to slimming down out of fear.
“It really was fear of failing. I was so afraid I couldn’t reach my goals like I was so accustomed to, I just told myself ‘why bother?’ I conquered sobriety, but that came with a whole set of new issues… actually FEELING my feelings. Raw, painful feelings.”
“I ate. Then suddenly I was on Big Brother and people all said I ‘got fat. UGH. Sobriety was more important to me, so I pushed forward and kept on track,” Jameson explained. “We then decided to do ivf for Batelli. The cocktail of hormones pushed me up to 160. Then pregnancy. I hit 205 at 39.5 weeks.”
“My head swam with joy and comfort. I expected the weight to fall [off] with breastfeeding. That would be a big NO. I dropped to 187 and stayed there. Ignored it and put every ounce into mothering my sweet girl. Well here we are, folks… Batelli is 17 months and I’m 123. I did it.”