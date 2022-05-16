The former adult film star revealed earlier this year that she was dealing with unexplained muscle weakness and was "unable to walk"

Jenna Jameson Says Her Health Is Improving After Mysterious Illness: 'Getting Stronger Every Day'

Jenna Jameson says she's "getting stronger every day" and that physical therapy is really helping

Jenna Jameson's physical therapy is paying off after dealing with unexplained muscle weakness for the past few months.

On Friday, the former adult film star, 47, shared a health update on Instagram, telling her followers that she's in "good spirits" after an unknown sickness in January left her unable to walk.

"Getting stronger everyday," she wrote alongside a selfie. "Physical Therapy is helping so much, staying consistent and in good spirits. Thank you for all of your prayers, lifting me up."

jenna jameson Credit: Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Last month, Jameson celebrated another milestone with her followers, posting a photo of herself standing on her own without a walker.

"Propped up. Still walking with a walker, but making strides! Thank you to everyone sending good vibes ❤️‍🔥," she captioned the post.

In March, Jameson said she was at home and in bed, but doing her best to improve after a month-long hospital stay and a misdiagnosis of Guillain-Barré.

"I am slowly but surely building back strength," she said on her Instagram Story. "I am walking around — with a walker. My legs have lost a lot of muscle so I am busy trying to build it back. This has been not only physically taxing but I think, more than that, just really mentally challenging. Very mentally challenging."

Jameson clarified at the time that she can move her legs, which she demonstrated by lifting them up while lying in bed.

"As you can see, yes, I'm able to move my legs. I'm not paralyzed," she said. "I am just dealing with extreme muscle weakness. Some issues with my left nerve."

She later added that the issue is in her left femoral nerve, which runs from the hip down to just above the knee and controls the surrounding muscles.

Jameson, who lives in Hawaii with her partner Lior Bitton and their 4-year-old daughter Batel Lu, said that the recovery process is "messy, it's not fun. But I like a good challenge."