Jenna Jameson Says She Gained 20 Lbs. After Taking a Break from Keto to 'Live My Best Carby Life'

Jenna Jameson is back to eating carbs, and she’s not ashamed!

Nearly two years after she first began the keto diet, Jameson, 45, opened up on Instagram and revealed that she had decided yo abandon the rigid diet to enjoy some carbs — and gained 20 pounds in the process.

Despite the quick weight gain, Jameson, who is a self-proclaimed “keto queen,” admitted to her followers that she wasn’t sure how she’d approach returning to her eating plan because of how difficult it was to maintain.

“Confession. I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life,” the former adult film star wrote on Instagram beside a photo of her wearing a blue shirt as she sat on a white stool.

“The weight came back fast and furious,” she admitted. “I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count.”

“What are your thoughts?” she asked her followers before sending one final message, “Love you guys!”

Jameson started the keto diet in March 2018 in an effort to lose the baby weight that stuck around for over a year after giving birth to her daughter Batel Lu.

Since then, she has lost around 80 lbs. and often shows off her toned figure on Instagram in before-and-after photos.

Despite her success with the diet, Jameson has remained candid with her followers on her journey, frequently acknowledging that it’s difficult to begin and maintain keto, as well as get back to it if you stray from the low-carb, high-fat eating plan.

In July, Jameson opened up about getting back on track with keto after she admitted to “losing control and eating like a crazed banshee.”

“We all do it,” she wrote on Instagram, explaining that these lapses happen to everyone at some point. “There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness badasses do it.”

“For me, it comes in the form of wanting to feel my best,” she continued. “I know I’m not perfect and my will power isn’t iron clad, but I DO know I will never give up! It’s important to know that no matter how long you fall off, you can always jump back on the horse!”

The mother of three went on to share that while it’s alright to feel “discouraged, disappointed and downright pissed” with yourself, it’s important to “channel that into positivity” as you continue to move forward.

A month later, Jameson shared her top tips for keto beginners, which included cleaning out the refrigerator and pantry to “get rid of everything processed, high in carbohydrates [and] high in sugar.”

She told her followers to pay attention to food labels and exercise patience, because “everyone’s body reacts differently.”

Jameson has also been a major advocate for intermittent fasting, which she recently said helped her “notice a huge difference in my core.”

“I wake up with a flat tummy and little to no bloat. I haven’t lost weight just redistributed it, it seems!” she explained, adding that she typically fasts from 6pm-11am and only drinks water, black coffee, plain espresso or tea during those times.

“Even if you aren’t a #keto person, I highly recommend fasting!” Jameson said.