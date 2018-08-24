Jenna Jameson Now Down 63 Lbs. with Keto: 'I'm in Awe that THIS Body Birthed Three Humans!'

Jenna Jameson‘s weight loss progress is still going strong!

The mother of three, 44, shared another before and after photo of her postpartum body on Thursday for extra encouragement.

“When I do make these before and after pictures it motivates me to continue!” she wrote on Instagram. “But to be honest I look at the before picture and I see a beautiful body that gave life to 3 perfect children… but looking at the image on the right I’m in awe that THIS body birthed three humans!”

Jameson, who gave birth to daughter Batel Lu in April 2017, also shared a photo of her scale, which now sits at 124.6 lbs. She said in July that her highest weight was 180 lbs., but she’s now lost 63 lbs. with the keto diet and intermittent fasting.

“I’m rolling into this weekend charged and excited to stick to my program and maybe hit my goal weight,” she added. “I wanted to post this not only for my motivation, but for yours! Let’s crack this weekend open and get healthy!”

The former adult film star detailed exactly how she eats each day while following the trendy, high-fat and no-carb keto diet and doing intermittent fasting, which means she fasts from 6 p.m. at night until 11 a.m. the next morning.

“I am one of those odd people that doesn’t need a variety. Every morning I eat the exact same thing. 3 eggs with cheese and an avocado,” she said. “Lunch is my biggest meal, I always eat arugula salad, grilled asparagus or zucchini with some kind of meat (usually a hamburger patty or grilled chicken) I then snack when ever I feel hungry (usually on almonds or macadamia nuts… sometime cottage cheese) that’s it!”

“Then I begin my fast at 6 p.m. I drink lots of water until I go to sleep at around 10 p.m. I drink coffee at 8 a.m. and I end my fast at 11 a.m.,” she added. “That’s it!”

Jameson had just about given up on ever losing the baby weight when she started the keto diet in March.

“I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive,” she wrote in another before and after post. “I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”