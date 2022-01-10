Jenna Jameson Diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome After She 'Wasn't Able to Walk'

The former adult film star shared her diagnosis from the hospital and said that she's getting infusions to work "towards getting better"

Jenna Jameson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, after she found herself unable to walk, she shared on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Jameson's partner, Lior Bitton, said that she was in the hospital undergoing testing after "not feeling so good." Bitton said that Jameson, 47, had been "throwing up for a couple weeks" and went to the hospital last week, but after a CT scan came back clear, doctors released her to return home.

"Then she came back home and she couldn't carry herself," Bitton said in a video on Saturday. "Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days it go really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk."

Bitton decided to take Jameson back to the hospital, he explained, where they did an MRI and a spinal tap, and determined Sunday that she had Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Guillain-Barré is a rare neurological disorder where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and temporary paralysis. Why people develop Guillain-Barré isn't yet known, but most cases occur after a respiratory or gastrointestinal viral infection, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The severity of Guillain-Barré can range from mild cases to intense paralysis, but nearly everyone will recover from the syndrome. Typically, patients are given a high-dose immunoglobulin therapy (IVIg), which is what Jameson is getting.

"She's going to start the treatment for that," Bitton said in an update on her Instagram Story. "It's in [the] hospital, she's doing physical therapy to try and stand on her legs, but at the moment she cannot stand on her legs. They're starting the treatment so they'll see how it goes. So keep praying."

On Monday, Jameson came on her Instagram Story to "check in."

"I'm in the hospital still. And we've gotten some answers. I'm dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, so I'm working through that. And I just wanted to let you know that I see all your DM's and I appreciate it so much," the former adult film star said.

An hour later, Jameson said she was getting her second infusion of IVIg.