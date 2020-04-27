Jenna Jameson Says Coronavirus Pandemic Has Been ‘Disastrous’ for Her Keto Diet

Image zoom Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jenna Jameson is running into difficulties with her keto diet.

The former adult film star, who went back on the high-fat, low-carb plan after gaining 20 lbs. last year, says life amid the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been the healthiest so far.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Super ready to get back on a healthy regimen,” Jameson, 46, wrote over the weekend, alongside a photograph of herself posing in front of the mirror in a form-fitting grey onesie.

“This whole shut down has been disastrous to my #keto lifestyle,” she continued, seemingly referencing Hawaii’s stay-at-home order, which was recently extended to last through May 31. “How is everyone doing on the home front?”

Unsurprisingly, her comments section was filled with people sharing similar sentiments.

“I’ve made 435 loaves of banana bread if that tells you anything,” joked Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson.

“I have put on a lot of weight from this shut down,!” wrote another one of Jameson’s followers, while a third added, “YOU. ARE. NOT. ALONE. My beautiful love. We r all in this together and it’s been pretty hard. Don’t beat yourself up about it.”

Image zoom Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

And while previous posts have focused on being active, Jameson admitted that lately she’s been spending more time in the kitchen.

“I’ve been inside cooking a lot lately!!!” she wrote last month, adding in a separate post that she’s been making mental health a priority.

“If you’re feeling lonely and in need, reach out to friends and loved ones. This is a time when we can reconnect with our families and take inventory of our blessings,” she wrote on social media at the end of March. “I’ve been having a lot of nightmares lately and I know it’s because I am used to feeling certain… certain about my environment and lifestyle. I’m praying for all of you and I want you to know how much it means to me that you continue to support me and my little family! I adore you!”

RELATED VIDEO: Jllian Michaels Explains How to Actually Lose Weight!

Although Jameson lost around 80 lbs. the first time she went on the keto diet following the birth of her daughter Batel, things haven’t been so easy since saying goodbye to carbs again.

“I am losing slowly,” she wrote in February, noting that while she was making process, her weight was “fluctuating.”

“I think hormones are playing a huge part,” she added, noting that she’s still breastfeeding her 2½-year-old daughter and had only recently began having periods again. “I feel up and down, hot flashes galore and in need of all things salty.”

Keeping her head held high, Jameson said that she wasn’t going to be too hard on herself. “Moral of the story, give yourself grace, it’s a marathon not a sprint!”

Image zoom Jenna Jameson

RELATED: Jenna Jameson’s Top Ten Tips for Losing Weight on Keto

At the start of the year, Jameson said that her goal for 2020 is to get back on keto and “take off 30 lbs.!”

Additionally, Jameson said she would begin intermittent fasting again, which involves time-restricted periods of fasting and eating.