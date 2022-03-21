Jenna Jameson Clarifies That She's 'Not Paralyzed': 'Just Dealing with Extreme Muscle Weakness'

The former adult film star explained that she’s having "issues" with her femoral nerve on her left side and working on rebuilding her strength

Jenna Jameson is "fighting" to regain her ability to walk after three months of dealing with unexplained muscle weakness.

The former adult film star, 47, shared an update on the health issues that started back in January, when she suddenly started feeling sick and found herself unable to walk without help.

After a month-long hospital stay and a misdiagnosis of Guillain-Barré, Jameson is still at home and in bed, but doing her best to improve, she said on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

"I am slowly but surely building back strength," she said. "I am walking around — with a walker. My legs have lost a lot of muscle so I am busy trying to build it back. This has been not only physically taxing but I think, more than that, just really mentally challenging. Very mentally challenging."

Jameson also clarified that she can move her legs, and demonstrated that by lifting them up while lying in bed.

"As you can see, yes, I'm able to move my legs. I'm not paralyzed," she said. "I am just dealing with extreme muscle weakness. Some issues with my left nerve."

She later added that the issue is in her left femoral nerve, which runs from the hip down to just above the knee and controls the surrounding muscles.

Jameson, who lives in Hawaii with her partner Lior Bitton and their 4-year-old daughter Batel Lu, said that the recovery process is "messy, it's not fun. But I like a good challenge."

"I am fighting, I am kicking a--, I am taking names and soon I will be back up on my feet unaided, and life will be back to normal. I mean, as normal as I can be," she added, with a laugh.

Jameson then thanked her followers "for all your support and all the nice DM's I've gotten," and gave a special shout-out to Bitton.