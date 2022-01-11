The former adult film star shared Sunday that her "doctors suspect" that she has the rare neurological disorder after she found herself unable to walk

Jenna Jameson Clarifies That She 'Did NOT' Get Guillain-Barré Syndrome from the COVID Vaccine

Jenna Jameson gave an update on her health on Tuesday, clarifying that her likely case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome is "NOT a reaction" to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The former adult film star, 47, had shared on Sunday that she was in the hospital getting treated for what her "doctors suspect" is Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the nervous system, causing muscle weakness and temporary paralysis.

After posting about her health on Instagram and getting a flood of comments and questions, Jameson added on Monday that she "did NOT get the jab or any jab," referring to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This is NOT a reaction to the jab. Thank you for your concern."

In extremely rare cases, Guillain-Barré Syndrome can occur after a vaccination, the Centers for Disease Control says, and there was some initial concern from Americans that the COVID-19 vaccines could lead to the disorder. However, research into the COVID-19 vaccines and Guillain-Barré has found that any association between the two "is insufficient to establish a causal relationship," the Food and Drug Administration said, and the risks of not getting vaccinated are significantly higher than the chance of developing the disorder.

Jameson has previously made comments about being anti-vaccinations and claiming that there is a "systematic silencing of parents speaking out" against vaccines.

Multiple large-scale studies have found that vaccines are safe. There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Jameson is still in the hospital undergoing treatment for Guillain-Barré, and said Monday that she is getting infusions of immunoglobulin therapy, the typical treatment for the disorder.

Jameson's partner, Lior Britton, first shared that she was sick on Saturday, and said that he took her to the hospital because "she wasn't able to walk."

"Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed," he explained in an Instagram video.