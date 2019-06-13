Jenna Jameson ‘Rocked an Itty Bitty Bikini’ Before Losing Weight: ‘Because Why the Hell Not?’

Jenna Jameson is firmly of the belief that any body is a bikini body.

The former adult film star, 45, shared two photos on Wednesday — one from before her 80-lb. weight loss, when she wore a tiny, black bikini to the beach, and a recent photo in a one-piece bathing suit.

Jameson shared the photos to emphasize that people can wear whatever they want to the beach, regardless of their size.

“Body positivity, no matter your size is so important,” she wrote on Instagram. “As you can see in my before pic, I rocked an itty bitty bikini. Because why the hell not? I still felt beautiful. No one took a second glance at me with disappointment and that helped me get over my body shaming inner self.”

The mom of three, who now lives in Hawaii with her husband and 2-year-old daughter Batel Lu, said that she goes for a more practical suit now.

“Yes, now I am at goal weight and rock a mom swimsuit, well, because I’m chasing a toddler through the sand,” she said. “Moral of this story is, never let anyone dictate what’s acceptable. We all have cellulite and shake when we walk. Let’s embrace it together.”

While Jameson felt good about her body during those trips to the beach, she’s admitted that it took time to hone her positive body image. Even after losing weight with the keto diet and getting down to 125 lbs., she battled with the thought that she should drop more.

“I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125,” Jameson posted on Instagram on Sept. 9. “My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say ‘not today, demon.’ ”

“I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved,” she continued. “When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle.”

Jameson is now in maintenance mode with the keto diet, which she combines with intermittent fasting. Her typical day is filled with low-carb, high-fat meals like cheesy omelettes, steak and zucchini noodles. She did discover a new favorite, non-keto food though.

“Why can’t pineapple be Keto???” she asked in a post two weeks ago. “Ugh the pineapple here in Hawaii is SOOO good and sweet.”