Jenna Jameson Says She's ‘Back on the Wagon’ with Keto After 'Losing Control': 'I'm Not Perfect'

Nobody can follow their diets perfectly all the time — and that’s okay.

Over the weekend, Jenna Jameson — who recently revealed that she had begun intermittent fasting again after letting herself slide for a few months — opened up about how it’s always possible to get yourself back on track.

“Let’s talk jumping back on the wagon after losing control and eating like a crazed banshee,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday, adding that these lapses happen to everyone at some point.

“We all do it,” she wrote. “There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness badasses do it.”

The former adult film star, 45, who has lost around 80 lbs. on the keto diet since March 2018, went on to share how she motivates herself to get back on the wagon again.

“For me, it comes in the form of wanting to feel my best,” she wrote. “I know I’m not perfect and my will power isn’t iron clad, but I DO know I will never give up! It’s important to know that no matter how long you fall off, you can always jump back on the horse!”

The mother of three went on to share that while it’s alright to feel “discouraged, disappointed and down right pissed” with yourself, it’s important to “channel that into positivity” as you continue to move forward.

“Know that there are so many on this journey along with you!” she added, as she sent love to all of her followers.

Along with her uplifting message, Jameson shared another new before-and-after photo, showing how different she now looks since following the low-carb, high-fat diet.

Days earlier, Jameson revealed that although she had temporarily stopped intermittent fasting when she moved to Hawaii in May, she had picked back up on it again — and was already noticing a big difference.

“I guess I just got lazy. I can feel the difference in my mental clarity. Definitely not as sharp and a lot less focused,” she wrote on social media. “I just started back fasting this weekend, and it’s definitely hard to jump back on the wagon! My stomach rumbles so loud it wakes [2-year-old daughter] Batel.”

Despite the difficulties she’s faced, Jameson — who fasts daily from 6 p.m. to 11 a.m., consuming only water, tea or black coffee during those hours — says she’s already “noticed a flatter tummy and tighter skin, not to mention better concentration.”

Jameson first started following the keto diet in March 2018 in an attempt to shed the baby weight she gained after the birth of her daughter Batel Lu. Within six months she had managed to lose 80 lbs.

By September, Jameson had lost 80 lbs. and made the decision to stop trying to hit her original goal, 110 lbs.

“I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125,” Jameson posted on Instagram on Sept. 9. “My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say ‘not today, demon.’ I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved.”