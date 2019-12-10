Jenna Jameson Says She's 'Back on Track' on Keto Diet After Gaining 20 Lbs.

Jenna Jameson is saying goodbye to carbs once again.

On Monday, the former adult film star revealed on Instagram that she was back on the keto diet after sharing last week that she had briefly abandoned it and returned to eating carbs.

“Eternal summer here in Hawaii!” Jameson, 45, captioned a photo of herself at the pool. “So excited to go back to the mainland for a week soon! Update on #keto… I’m back on track and I’m taking you on my journey!.”

On Friday, Jameson, who is a self-proclaimed “keto queen,” admitted to her Instagram followers that she gained 20 lbs. during her brief reprieve from the keto diet.

“Confession. I’ve gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The weight came back fast and furious,” she said. “I know a lot of people are quitting keto because it’s hard to maintain and after a year and a half I concur. Not sure if I’m going to go back full force or just calorie count.”

“What are your thoughts?” she asked her followers before sending one final message, “Love you guys!”

Jameson started the keto diet in March 2018 in an effort to lose the baby weight after giving birth to her daughter Batel Lu.

She then lost around 80 lbs., which she detailed on Instagram in before-and-after photos.

In July, Jameson admitted to “losing control and eating like a crazed banshee” and then going back on the diet.

“We all do it,” she wrote on Instagram, explaining that these lapses happen to everyone at some point. “There are no exceptions. All the health gurus and fitness badasses do it.”

The mother of three went on to say it’s alright to feel “discouraged, disappointed and downright pissed” with yourself, but it’s important to “channel that into positivity.”

While Jameson praises the rigid diet, many people have come out against it. In June, doctor of integrative medicine and bestselling author Andrew Weil told PEOPLE that the keto diet is a trend that could be dangerous.

“I think it’s a fad, I don’t think it will last and I don’t think it’s a healthy way to eat for a length of time,” Dr. Weil said at an event for True Food Kitchen, a restaurant chain he co-founded that bases its menu on his anti-inflammatory diet.

“It represents a misunderstanding,” said Dr. Weil. “There are good and bad carbs. There are a lot of carbs that people eat that are going to promote weight gain and reduce insulin sensitivity and you want to learn the differences in kinds of carbohydrates so you limit the [bad carbs] that you eat but you don’t eliminate them totally.”

“You’re eliminating carbohydrates — it’s not a good idea to cut out a whole macronutrient. I think there’s a risk of getting serious deficiencies,” he added.