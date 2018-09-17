Jenna Jameson Is Adding Calories to Her Keto Diet After Hitting Her Goal Weight of 125 Lbs.

Goal weight = goal meals!

Jenna Jameson hit her goal weight of 125 lbs. last week, which means she gets to move on to the fun part of dieting — adding calories.

After five months of following the keto diet and doing intermittent fasting, the former adult film star, 44, lost around 63 lbs. She initially wanted to get down to 110 lbs., but realized that her current weight is healthier.

“I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125,” Jameson posted on Instagram on Sept. 9. “My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say ‘not today, demon.’ I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved. When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle.”

Now the mom of three is moving on to the maintenance stage of weight loss, which is why she’s adding more food to her daily diet.

“Since I’m at my goal weight (125) I don’t want to lose more, so I’m upping my calories from my usual #ketodiet,” she said on Sunday. “But LISTEN TO ME, I am not saying to myself… ‘it’s ok to eat garbage processed nastiness!’ I am sticking to yummy organic fresh foods. I’m just allowing myself room.”

In Jameson’s case, that means larger portion sizes and more lenience with her diet.

“Yesterday I ate a HUGE sriracha burger with jalapeños done protein style. I ate salmon and a big Caesars salad for dinner and had my usual three eggs and cheese for breakfast,” she said. “I also allow myself a treat more often now. Once a week I get some gelato or ice cream. Guilty pleasure for sure!”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Jameson Shares Before and After Photos as She Goes From Wearing Size 16 Jeans to Size 6

Jameson admitted that adding calories can be nerve-wracking, but said that it’s important to stay calm.

“My scale is reflecting and staying put,” she said. “I think a lot of us worry about details that don’t really matter, like times and exact numbers. My advice is trust your intuition and trust your body.”

Jameson’s impressive weight loss success came after she had almost given up on ever losing the baby weight. She started the keto diet in March, almost a year after giving birth to her third child, daughter Batel Lu, in April 2017.

“I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but f—— positive,” she wrote in another before and after post. “I’m now a little under four months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident.”