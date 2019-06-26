Jenna Jameson Shares Photos of Herself at 205 Lbs. and 125 Lbs.: ‘Only One of These Is Healthy!’

Image zoom Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson/Instagram

Jenna Jameson made a major transformation on the keto diet — inside and out.

The former adult film star, 45, has lost around 80 lbs. on the low-carb, high-fat diet, and showed just how different she now looks in a new before-and-after photo.

“This is 205 vs. 125 [lbs.] both perfectly happy… but only one of these is healthy!” Jameson wrote on Instagram, along with two photos of herself. “I’m so thankful to #keto for giving me my life back!”

The mom of three started on the keto diet in March 2018, after nearly a year of body frustration following the birth of her daughter, Batel Lu, 2. Her other attempts at losing the baby weight weren’t working, so Jameson decided to try keto, and she managed to lose the 80 lbs. in about six months.

By September, Jameson was down to her current weight, 125 lbs., and after some self-reflection she decided to stop trying to hit her original goal, 110 lbs.

“I think my body has decided this is my ideal weight. 125,” Jameson posted on Instagram on Sept. 9. “My unhealthy mind keeps thinking I need to be 110. I quietly say ‘not today, demon.’ I won’t cave to those voices that tell me I need to be a size 0 to be loved. When I look in the mirror now I see health and happiness, and that alone is my fuel to continue this lifestyle.”

And moving into maintenance mode, instead of trying to lose weight, came with a great bonus — more food.

“Since I’m at my goal weight (125) I don’t want to lose more, so I’m upping my calories from my usual #ketodiet,” she said in another post, and added that she’s still following the keto diet. “But LISTEN TO ME, I am not saying to myself… ‘it’s ok to eat garbage processed nastiness!’ I am sticking to yummy organic fresh foods. I’m just allowing myself room.”

In the months since that post, Jameson has moved her family to Hawaii and discovered her new non-keto treat: pineapple.

“Why can’t pineapple be Keto???” she questioned in May. “Ugh the pineapple here in Hawaii is SOOO good and sweet.”