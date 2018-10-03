Try the Hotel Room Workout Jenna Dewan Does When She's Short on Time!

Forget going to a fancy trainer — Jenna Dewan has a quick workout ready for you.

The actress and dancer, 37, shared one of her go-to workouts for when she’s short on time, and it’s easy to do anywhere.

“Sometimes a quick on the go home/hotel workout is all I have time for!” Dewan wrote on Instagram.

“25 knees to chest, 20 squats, 10 pushups, 10 squat jumps, 25 sit ups — repeat 5x.”

In the accompanying video, Dewan goes through the workout with ease — but she is in hyperlapse mode!

The mom to daughter Everly, 5, has always been a big fan of short, but efficient workouts.

“I love 45-minute power workouts,” she said in a 2016 interview. “I get in, do my thing, and then I’m able to go pick up Everly from school. It gives me energy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jenna Dewan Twerks Through Her ‘Late-Night’ Fitness Routine

And Dewan works out to build up her strength — not to lose weight.

“I really like to feel strong, and I like to feel curvy. And when I say ‘curvy,’ I mean ‘muscular.’ In the gym, I add more weight rather than increasing my reps because I want to build muscle, so I can pick up my daughter,” she said in July. “Before, it used to be like, ‘I wanna get long, lean muscles.’ Now, I’m just like, ‘I wanna feel strong and good.’ ”

Dewan, who split from ex-husband Channing Tatum in April, announced Tuesday that she won’t return as the host of the competition show World of Dance. But she’s been racking up acting credits, and made her debut on an episode of the medical drama The Resident on Monday, where she’ll have a recurring role.