Black-ish's Jenifer Lewis Planning Nationwide Protest for Abortion Rights: 'Shut It Down!'

Lewis attends Essence Fest to celebrate the announcement of Disney’s upcoming Princess and the Frog attraction

Jenifer Lewis is ready to fight for abortion rights after the Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Black-ish star, 65, spoke to PEOPLE at Essence Fest in New Orleans, after helping Disney Parks announce their newest ride, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, inspired by The Princess and the Frog and set to hit parks in 2024.

Lewis, who voiced Mama Odie in the 2009 animated film, gave a rousing performance of her character's song "Dig a Little Deeper" before getting deep, explaining her reaction to the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion rights.

"Go to my page and watch me, Lizzo and Tiffany [Haddish] sing about it," Lewis tells PEOPLE of a recent post she shared in the wake of the news that features the superstars criticizing the ruling.

"I didn't do that for a picture with Lizzo. I want her to get her peers out to vote. I want Cardi B and Nicky [Minaj] and P. Diddy to get the millennials to unite."

But Lewis herself has plans to take action.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - JUNE 25: Pro-life-abortion and abortion rights demonstrators gather in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 25, 2022. (Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Protestors outside the Supreme Court | Credit: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty

"I'm telling you right now what I'm gonna do. I am going to have a protest, I don't care if it's 500 or 1000 women, where we lay down on every freeway and block them all in every major city at rush hour. And there will be no [sex] that day. Shut it down."

For the actress and activist, it's about standing up for those in need.