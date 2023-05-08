Jenelle Evans Shares Health Update After Dealing with 'Esophagus Spasms'

Jenelle Evans is finally getting some answers after dealing with "esophagus spasms."

On Sunday, the former Teen Mom star, 31, shared an update about her health on her Instagram Story.

"#HealthUpdate Found out I have thymic hyperplasia and lesions on my liver, and no I don't have MG like they thought," she wrote. "Don't know why this is happening."

"Discussing these results next week with my doc and the next steps😔❤️," she added.

Thymic hyperplasia is a condition in which the thymus gland — a small gland in the lymphatic system — is inflamed, according to Penn Medicine. This is a benign condition and can be associated with a number of other medical conditions, including thyroid abnormalities.

The previous day, Evans shared her frustration with not knowing the cause of her spasms.

"Good news: I don't have acid reflux. Bad news: They still don't know why I have esophagus spasms," the 16 & Pregnant alum said.

Esophagus spasms are painful contractions within the muscular tube connecting your mouth and stomach, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Jenelle Evans/instagram

Last month, the reality star shared on her Instagram Story that she underwent a procedure for her esophagus and was home recovering.

"I am this close to falling off the deep end," she said following her doctor's appointment. "I know I'm smiling right now but the light inside of me is dying."

At the time, the mom of three expressed concern that she was "going alone" to get the procedure done and had "no support," asking her followers for their prayers and well wishes.

Back in March 2022, Evans revealed that she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia after experiencing long-term pain.

According to the Mayo Clinic, fibromyalgia symptoms include "musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues."

"I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me," she said in an interview with E! News.

Evans described some of the symptoms she experienced, ranging from headaches to physical pain.

"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches, like I had the flu, but was not sick," added Eason. "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."