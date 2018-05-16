Jen Widerstrom Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey: 'It's Never About Fitting in a Dress'

Jen Widerstrom focused on a mind and body approach when it came to transforming her figure.

However, The Biggest Loser trainer recently confessed on Instagram, it took her a while to get to where she is today.

“For a long time, I was completely unaware of how unhealthy my eating habits & routine were,” she wrote next to a before and after photo of herself. “Even though I was active, the sheer volume that I was consuming was out of control and I put no thought behind the foods I was eating.”

Widerstrom explained that her “weight shot up” after she stopped playing college sports.

“I was consuming the same amount of calories w/o the activity & ultimately I just felt detached & sad, getting through the days consuming food/alcohol to feel better and not participating in my life the way I FELT DEEP DOWN that I KNEW I could,” she said.

In an effort to take control of her “own health and happiness” Widerstrom “chose workouts that [she] enjoyed vs. ones that [she] felt were like punishment.” Her favorite? Interval based weight training. “The work is hard, explosive and athletic, but there’s always rest waiting for you,” said the fitness guru.

She also implemented a trick to help her eat better.

“There are foods that I knew were healthy that I hated so I just avoided those,” said Widerstrom, who in February showed off the results of her keptgenic diet. “But I did focus on eating more vegetables, higher quality proteins and less food on the go/eating out.”

In addition to food and fitness, Widerstrom also realized the importance of self-love.

“The biggest mental shift happened when I finally stopped working out just for my waistline and really began to make these decisions because I felt at my best when I did so. I own my #health now because I love who I am when I am connected to it,” she said. “That’s what makes it stick for me, it’s never about fitting in a dress.”

Need a little inspiration? Widerstrom shared a sample menu:

Wake up water chug! (8-12oz) *try to hit over 75oz daily💧

Meal 1: Algae (chlorella/spirulina), 1/3 cup blueberries, almond latte w/ collagen

Meal 2: 3 eggs, avocado, roasted tomatoes, butter

Meal 3: 1 serving cashews and 1-2 oz. jerky

Meal 4: Shake (collagen protein powder, vanilla protein powder, spinach, cacao, unsweetened almond milk, chia seeds)

Meal 5: 6-8oz roasted salmon, 2-3 cups roasted cauliflower, medium baked sweet potato