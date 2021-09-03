Jen Psaki Shuts Down Male Reporter's Anti-Choice Questioning: 'You've Never Faced Those Choices'

"Nor have you ever been pregnant," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told a male reporter, after the highly restrictive anti-choice law Senate Bill 8 took effect in Texas

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, February 3, 2021

The public debate around abortion has heated up once again, after a highly restrictive law went into effect this week in Texas.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rebuffed a male reporter on Thursday, as he questioned President Joe Biden's pro-choice stance, which is not supported by his Catholic faith. "He believes that it's a woman's right, it's a woman's body and it's her choice," she responded at the White House daily press briefing.

"He believes that it's up to a woman to make those decisions ... with her doctor," Psaki added after the reporter — Owen Jensen of Eternal Word Television Network, which presents Catholic-themed programming — doubled down.

"I know you've never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing," she said. "The president believes that right should be respected."

Psaki demanded control of the room as the reporter continued to shoot off questions. "I think we have to move on, you've had plenty of time today," she said, moving onto another question.

After it was passed through Texas legislature in May, Senate Bill 8 took effect Tuesday after midnight. It is now the most restrictive abortion law in the country.

Essentially eliminating the rights of Roe v. Wade, the bill prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most people know they're pregnant. The bill does not allow exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of incest or rape.

Under the law, private citizens can sue abortion clinics they suspect of performing illegal abortions after six weeks, as well as anyone who aided in an abortion, including driving someone to an appointment or helping them with the cost. If the lawsuit is successful, they will be awarded a minimum of $10,000.

After the law went into effect, Biden said that it "blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century."

Abortion Rights Anti-abortion protesters and pro-choice activists clash outside the Supreme Court | Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

The law will "significantly impair women's access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes," he continued. "And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual."

Abortion providers in Texas attempted to block the bill, asking the Supreme Court to issue an emergency block before it went into effect. They argued that the law "would immediately and catastrophically reduce abortion access in Texas, barring care for at least 85 percent of Texas abortion patients (those who are six weeks pregnant or greater) and likely forcing many abortion clinics ultimately to close."

The court voted 5 to 4 against the request, allowing the law to remain in effect. The five justices who voted in the majority — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — explained their decision in a single unsigned paragraph, arguing that the request did not properly address "complex and novel antecedent procedural questions" in regards to the bill.

"In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas's law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts," the justices wrote.