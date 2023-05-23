Jeff Bridges Says His Tumor Has Shrunk 'to the Size of a Marble'

Jeff Bridges survived non-Hodgkin lymphoma and a serious case of COVID-19 in 2021

By Staff Author
Published on May 23, 2023 08:00 AM
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a Big Lebowski Sequel — with One Catch
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jeff Bridges is giving an update on his cancer, after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma and a serious case of COVID-19 in 2021.

When he first discovered a tumor while exercising, "it was a 12-by-9-in. tumor in my body. Like a child in my body. It didn't hurt or anything," he told PEOPLE last year.

Now, Bridges, 73, tells AARP in their latest cover story, the tumor has shrunk "to the size of a marble" after chemotherapy by infusion and oral chemo.

In January 2021, he came close to dying when he contracted COVID (the vaccine wasn't yet available). The chemo treatment had weakened his immune system and the virus hit him hard.

"My wife Sue was my absolute champion," he tells AARP. "She really fought to keep me off a ventilator. I didn't want to be on it, and the doctors didn't necessarily want that, but she was adamant."

Jeff Bridges on cover of AARP
AARP the Magazine, June/July 2023

Bridges spent almost five months in the hospital and was eventually treated with convalescent plasma (a therapy that uses blood from people who've recovered from an illness to help others recover.)

Now, he feels good most days and has started filming season 2 of The Old Man, according to AARP.

"I'm so blessed to have this cast," he tells the magazine."To get back to what invigorates you, it feels great, man."

After his experience with cancer, Bridges feels grateful to be alive, and acting has an important purpose:

"I'm feeling that the times are demanding us to be as creative as possible," he says. "We should all work together to make something beautiful, like we do in the movies."

Related Articles
Bruce Willis with wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters.
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Shares 'Most Loving and Compassionate Thing' Their Daughter Did for Him
Baylen Dupree, 20, Raising Awareness About Tourette Syndrome
Baylen Dupree Talks Feeling 'Embarrassed, Insecure' in Public with Tourette's: 'Push Past the Hard Days'
Cody Rigsby Headshot
Peloton's Cody Rigsby Talks Embracing Self-Love in His 'Single Era' After 'Failed' Relationships (Exclusive)
Jono Lancaster 'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK
Author with Treacher Collins Syndrome Abandoned as a Baby, Now 'Full of Self Love'
Lauren Manzo
'RHONJ' 's Lauren Manzo Lost 30 Lbs. on Mounjaro, Slams 'Housewives' on Ozempic Who Are 'Already Skinny'
Ayli Dunk Suffers is enjoying a break from Stiff Person Syndrome. At home in Shiloh, IL on May 12, 2023.
Mom Shares Emotional Video of Her Teen With Céline Dion's Disorder, Stiff Person Syndrome (Exclusive)
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker during a Christmas caroling surprise
Al Roker's Wife Deborah Roberts Says He's 'Moving a Little Slowly' After Knee Surgery 
Ethan Suplee
Ethan Suplee of 'Remember the Titans' Reflects on 250-Pound Weight Loss: 'Concentrating On Today'
Hank Green
YouTube Star Hank Green Reveals Hodgkin's Lymphoma Diagnosis: 'It's Gonna Be Really Unpleasant'
Dixie D’Amelio
Dixie D'Amelio Attends Her Family's Launch Party Hours After Being Hospitalized for Dehydration
Maria Menounos
Maria Menounos Obtains Greek Citizenship, Signs Up for Athens Marathon After Secret Battle with Pancreatic Cancer
Newborn baby feet and leg with oxygen saturation monitor or pulse oximeter machine, lay in incubator for warming and treated at intensive care unit in a hospital after preterm birth
FDA Panel Votes to Approve RSV Vaccine to Protect Infants
Jeremy Renner at the premiere of "Rennervations" held at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Jogs for the First Time Since Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident: 'Pain Is Progress for Me'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Jokes That She's a 'Diet Soda Ambassador' After Dramatic Weight Loss
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Jokes That She's a 'Diet Soda Ambassador' After Dramatic Weight Loss
Jancee Dunn shot at her home in NJ on May 7, 2023
Author Jancee Dunn's 10 Tips For Making It Through Perimenopause — and the 'Good Surprises' It Brings
Woman with pain in the nech holding it with both arms with painful expression on her face.
New Chronic Pain Cases Now Outnumber Diabetes, Depression in U.S.: Report