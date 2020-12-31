Jeff Bridges Wears Matching PJs with Wife, Shares New Year 'Plan' Following Lymphoma Diagnosis

"Here's to a wonder filled, peaceful, New Year," the True Grit star wrote on his website

Jeff Bridges is looking forward to a new start and a new year.

The Oscar-winning actor, 71, shared an update on his life and health on Instagram Thursday as he posted a sweet photo of himself and his wife, Susan Bridges, in matching red pajamas while holding their puppy, Monty.

"May we dream together of the kind of world we’d like to live in & make these dreams come true through our actions," Bridges wrote in the caption. "Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!"

The actor shared a more in-depth message on his website, writing, "Here's to a wonder filled, peaceful, New Year."

"Here's a plan for the New Year... for always... Let the gratefullness overflow into blessing all around you," he wrote, alongside a video called "Gratitude" by Louie Schwartzberg.

Bridges also included a cartoon of himself with the words, "Yeeha!! I've been born! I'm alive! Haha... with you guys!"

The True Grit star previously revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma on Oct. 19.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote on Twitter. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

The actor thanked friends and fans days later for their support and shared a photo of himself wearing a hospital gown while receiving treatment.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time," he wrote on his website at the time. "I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, and man, I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus."

"This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence,” The Big Lebowski star continued. "I'm realizing if I have s— to share, now's the time.”

Earlier this month, Bridges shared an update on his health alongside a photo of himself reclining outdoors with Monty.