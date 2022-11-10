Jeff Bridges Reveals He Worked with a Trainer to Walk His Daughter Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

"The first goal was how long can I stand up," Jeff Bridges said in a recent interview

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 08:45 PM
Jeff Bridges at his daughter's wedding (Hayley Bridges and Justin Shane)
Photo: McKenzie Smith for Tanya Menoni

Jeff Bridges is opening up about a major milestone.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the 72-year-old actor discussed the health challenges he faced before he would walk his daughter, Hayley Roselouise Bridges, down the aisle at her wedding in August 2021.

Bridges had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2020 and contacted COVID-19 in January 2021. He announced later last year that his cancer is in remission.

Before his daughter's wedding, "The first goal was how long can I stand up," he told The Independent.

According to the Oscar winner, he was only able to stand for 45 seconds at the time. He then worked with a trainer to increase the amount of steps he could take and to stabilize his breathing while using oxygen assistance.

He expressed to the publication that working with a trainer every day only pushed him to work harder.

Bridges explained, "Finally, one day I said, 'Maybe I can do it, you know.' And it turns out I not only got to walk her down the aisle, but I got to do the wedding dance. That was terrific."

His daughter Hayley married her longtime love, Justin Shane, in Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California.

She shared with Brides that Bridges gave a welcome speech that "touched on a trait of Justin's that I also mentioned in my vows, which is that kids and dogs love him," adding: "I believe this to be an example of his wonderful energy."

RELATED VIDEO: Jeff Bridges Says His COVID Recovery Goal Was to Walk HIs Daughter Down the Aisle

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bridges shared with PEOPLE in May 2022 that he spent almost five months in the hospital when his health struggles were at their worst.

"I had no defenses. That's what chemo does — it strips you of all your immune system. I had nothing to fight it," he said. "COVID made my cancer look like nothing."

He said that he couldn't roll over in bed without calling the nurse to help him with oxygen. "I was pretty close to dying. The doctors kept telling me, 'Jeff, you've got to fight. You're not fighting.' I was in surrender mode. I was ready to go. I was dancing with my mortality," he said.

Related Articles
Taylor Dayne attends the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS
Taylor Dayne Reveals 'Dark' Battle with Colon Cancer: 'This Has Challenged Me Mentally, Emotionally'
Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards
Khloé Kardashian Says Her Face Scar Has Been 'Healing So Wonderfully' After Cancer Scare
Michelle Obama 2022 photo shoot for her book The Light we Carry
Michelle Obama Gets Real About Menopause: the 'Creep' of Weight Gain and Giving Up on 'Michelle Obama Arms'
Eric Idle attends JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
'Monty Python' 's Eric Idle Survives Pancreatic Cancer After Early Detection: 'We Are Starting to Fight Back'
John Fetterman
John Fetterman Overcame a Stroke on the Campaign Trail to Win a Senate Seat: 'I Almost Died'
HAIRSPRAY LIVE! -- Season: 2016 -- Pictured: Maddie Baillio as Tracy Turnblad -- (Photo by: Brian Bowen Smith/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images); Maddie Baillio Where was the image taken – Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken – July 29, 2022 Who took the photograph – Dustin Baker Full credit line – @thedustinyoureye
'Hairspray Live!' Star Maddie Baillio Reveals 150-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I'm in a Healthy Relationship with My Body'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Meghan Trainor attends the LEGO Dots Pop-Up Experience at The Grove on August 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Meghan Trainor Says She Lost 60 Lbs. After Being in a 'Dark Place' Due to Her C-Section Scar
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Reveals Her Family's Health Battles with COVID, RSV, and the Flu: 'We Had It All'
Barry Corbin photographed on October 26, 2022 in Hico, TX
'Yellowstone' 's Barry Corbin Says Oral Cancer Could Have Cost Him His Famous Voice
Christina Applegate attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) ; Selena Gomez arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Christina Applegate Sends Love to Selena Gomez: 'From One Immunocompromised to Another'
Tampon and Calendar
Pandemic Stress Caused Changes in Women's Periods, New Study Finds
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (12374651bb) Jodie Sweetin The Art Of Protest at 24th Annual Dances with Films Film Festival, TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA - 27 Aug 2021
Jodie Sweetin Says Sharing Struggles with Addiction Helps Demystify the Disease
ryan dorsey
Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Fitness Progress: Exercise 'Works as an Antidepressant to Me'
Image
TikTok Video Goes Viral After Revealing Men Know Very Little About Women's Periods
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer's 3-Year-Old Son Was Hospitalized with RSV — Here's What to Know About the Illness
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shares What 5 Years of Sobriety Taught Her: 'I Can and Always Will Get Through It'