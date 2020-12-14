Jeff Bridges Says He’s ‘Feeling Good’ Nearly 2 Months After Revealing Lymphoma Diagnosis

The Oscar-winning actor, who celebrated his 71st birthday earlier this month, revealed he had cancer on Oct. 19

Jeff Bridges is sharing a health update almost two months after he first revealed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The True Grit star opened up about what’s new in his life on Monday, sharing that he’s “feeling good.”

“Here’s the latest,” he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo that showed him reclining outdoors with a smile on his face — and a puppy on his lap.

“Feeling good. Shaved my head. Got a puppy - Monty,” he added, noting that earlier this month he also celebrated his 71st birthday.

Over on his website, where he has launched an online journal, Bridges went into detail about a few other things that have been on his mind.

“Well..here’s the next batch of what I want to point out. Music - we need it, man & all our musicians are having a hell of a time making a living these days w/ the COVID deal,” he wrote, going on to give his “dear old friend" John Goodwin a shoutout.

He also shared a link to No Kid Hungry, writing, “The health of our children can serve as a compass, letting us know if we’re on course or not — we’re off course.”

Ending on a high note, the star included a video of surfers riding some massive waves. “It’s such a great reminder how wonderful life can be,” he wrote. “Be love.”

The Oscar-winning actor revealed he had cancer on Oct. 19.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote on Twitter. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Days later, the actor thanked friends and fans for their support and shared a photo of himself wearing a hospital gown while receiving treatment.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, and gratitude, and good old fashion love, and lots of it, big time," he wrote on his website at the time. "I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, and man, I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus."