Jeannie Mai Reveals She Gained 17 Lbs. Just Days After Ex Announced His New Girlfriend is Pregnant

Jeannie Mai is taking care of her health in a positive way.

The Real co-host, 39, shared a side-by-side photo of herself on Instagram showing off her pride at gaining 17 pounds on Wednesday.

The recent Emmy-winner posed in a metallic bronze silk gown describing her relationship with food and her body.

“On the left is the first time I tried on this dress, at a weight I’ve kept for 12 years, 103 lbs,” Mai wrote in the caption. “Staying 103 came from my self control to lose “chubby” teenage weight and a stressful idea that my body was built to look best “thin”. As I’m nearing my 40s, I realize that I’ve been thru so much shit mentally and emotionally, why the hell should my body be forced to suffer (from my over controlling ways) too?”

The TV host continued, “So 3 months ago I started a new eating plan and training program and gained 17 lbs. I don’t have a weight goal..just a promise to be as physically Strong as I am mentally Indestructable 🙌🏼.”

“So far I’m 3 months of eating more, (clean protein and saying Yes to carbs!!), lifting heavy weights (best therapy ever!!) and truly loving all of Me. Not sure where I’m headed but I know I’m gonna look the best I’ve ever looked because Im spending quality time on ME. Here’s to Mai first #transformationTuesday. What tips you want me to share in my journey? Cuz I’m def learning now that a figure with curves offers interesting angles 🖤 #summerbodyhereIcome #leanmuscle#StrongisthenewSexy,” she added.

Mai’s health update comes days after her ex, The Hollywood Hunter star Freddy Harteis, revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Linsey Toole.

A rep for Mai confirmed to PEOPLE in October that the couple was separating after 10 years of marriage, in part due to Harteis’ desire to have children.

Jeannie Mai, Freddy Harteis Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

Harteis announced his girlfriend was pregnant by sharing a photo of himself on Instagram holding a sign that read “I love you, Daddy” and said in the caption the baby is a girl. A rep for Harteis did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Mai has been open about the highs and lows of their relationship on The Real, telling her co-hosts in 2014 that the couple disagreed about expanding their family.

“You know how much I love Freddy, my husband. He’s my life. And before we got married, I was very clear about the fact that I probably would not have kids, just because I’ve never felt that. And now, getting older, he definitely seems like he wants kids, and he actually came out and said that he wants children,” an emotional Mai said at the time, tearing up on-air.

“I guess it’s just really hard because I can’t just have a child for another person, and you don’t have a child to save your marriage, but we are in love, and we are enjoying life, and he’s my Freddy, and I’m his Jeannie, and we don’t have any other problems except that, which, you never know what could happen in the future,” she added. “So right now we are clinging to each other, and we’re waiting for God to kind of tell us what that means, and it’s kind of weird to go to sleep every single night holding on to that person you love so much, not knowing where it’s gonna go.”