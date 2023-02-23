Jean Smart Reveals She's Recovering from a 'Successful' Heart Procedure: 'Listen to Your Body'

“Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did, ”the 71-year-old actress said

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 03:20 PM
Watchmen's Jean Smart Says Series End Is 'Just Wild': 'People Aren't Going to See It Coming'
Jean Smart. Photo: Getty Images

Jean Smart is home recovering after undergoing a recent heart procedure.

On Thursday, the 71-year-old shared the news on Instagram, urging her followers to stay on top of their health.

"February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," she wrote.

"I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate," the actress added. "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Under the post, Smart received numerous well wishes from fans and fellow stars, including Melissa Peterman and Sarah Rafferty.

"Glad everything was successful and wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending lots of love! 💜," one follower wrote.

Another person commented, "So happy to hear you're recovering well. Take good care of yourself!❤️❤️❤️"

While Smart didn't share additional information on the heart procedure, her health forced her HBO Max hit show Hacks to pause production of season three while she recovers, according to Deadline. Filming is reportedly set to resume mid March after Smart heals.

Related Articles
Lucy Hale attends the Opening Night Official After Party at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Lucy Hale Recalls 'Dark Place' Being a 'Textbook Binge Drinker' Before Her Sobriety
Tammy Slaton Gets Emotional Family Sendoff for Weight Loss Surgery
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Is Getting Weight Loss Surgery: 'This Is About Me ... Because I'm Queen!'
pedicure
Georgia Woman Says She Had Her Toe Amputated After Pedicure at Nail Salon: 'It Was Not Fun'
Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Adele Reveals the Extent of Her Back Issues During Las Vegas Residency Performance
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Nanny Faye Is 'Great' amid Bladder Cancer Treatments, Says It's 'Real Hard' Without Todd and Julie Chrisley
1000-Lb. Best Friends’ Vannessa Cross Celebrates First Time Wearing a Seat Belt After Losing 200 Lbs
'1000-Lb. Best Friends' ' Vannessa Cross Celebrates First Time Wearing a Seat Belt After Losing 200 Lbs.
Bruce Willis cover rollout
How Bruce Willis' Family Is Helping Him 'Live as Full a Life as Possible' After Dementia Diagnosis
Lexi Reed Shares Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis
Lexi Reed Talks Being 'Terrified to My Core' After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Fighting for My Life'
Meghan McCain on The View
Meghan McCain Says She's Being 'Urged' to Take Ozempic 4 Weeks After Giving Birth: 'It's Horrifying'
Leanne Hainsby at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)
Leanne Hainsby Says Her Mindset During Breast Cancer Treatment 'Is Totally Within My Control'
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical at Crosby Street Hotel on January 17, 2023 in New York City
Richard Gere's Wife Says He's 'Recovering' from Pneumonia on Family Vacation in Mexico
Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Paul Rudd Says It Was 'Pointless' Trying to Get Into Shape Next to 'Ant-Man' Costar Jonathan Majors
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoyRmfQJdDg/ brookhoury Verified Little update, blood supply to the lip is still strong!! All the quilting sutures are out! Just waiting for more swelling to go down, but everything is healing perfectly ! 41m
Brooklinn Khoury Gives Update on Lip Reconstruction: 'Everything Is Healing Perfectly'
Chrishell Stause attends the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center on February 01, 2023 in New York City.
Chrishell Stause Gives Post-Surgery Update and Shares Photo of Her Ovarian Cyst: 'For the Sickos Out There'
Baylen Dupree, 20, Raising Awareness About Tourette Syndrome
20-Year-Old with Tourette Syndrome Raising Awareness After Being Bullied: 'Might as Well Embrace It'
Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jul 2018
How Bruce Willis' Diagnosis of Frontotemporal Dementia Differs from Alzheimer's Disease