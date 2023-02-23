Jean Smart Reveals She's Recovering from a 'Successful' Heart Procedure: 'Listen to Your Body'

Jean Smart is home recovering after undergoing a recent heart procedure.

On Thursday, the 71-year-old shared the news on Instagram, urging her followers to stay on top of their health.

"February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," she wrote.

"I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate," the actress added. "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I'm very glad I did!"

Under the post, Smart received numerous well wishes from fans and fellow stars, including Melissa Peterman and Sarah Rafferty.

"Glad everything was successful and wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending lots of love! 💜," one follower wrote.

Another person commented, "So happy to hear you're recovering well. Take good care of yourself!❤️❤️❤️"

While Smart didn't share additional information on the heart procedure, her health forced her HBO Max hit show Hacks to pause production of season three while she recovers, according to Deadline. Filming is reportedly set to resume mid March after Smart heals.