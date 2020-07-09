J.Crew Secretly Launched a Stylish 3-Pack of Reusable Face Masks for Just $18

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

We love shopping at J.Crew for perfect-fitting denim, colorful statement pieces, and timeless swimsuits (not to mention all of the incredible sales it offers up on the regular.) Now, the brand is giving us yet another reason to sing its praises. J.Crew has secretly launched a three-pack of reusable face masks, and like everything else it sells, they’re cute, stylish, and affordable.

You can scoop up three J.Crew face masks for just $18 — we’re not kidding! The reusable face masks are made from the brand’s signature fabrics, so you can expect them to be just as comfy as its beloved basics. Available in three fun prints — blue seersucker, a black-and-white gingham, and large black-and-white checks — the masks are made with two layers of cotton fabric. They feature elastic ear loops and an opening for a removable filter for added comfort and safety.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

What’s even cooler is that along with its sister label, Madewell (which also produces stylish reusable face masks), J.Crew has made a donation to supply 75,000 single-use masks to Montefiore Health System hospitals in New York and is a proud supporter of the DonorsChoose Keep Kids Learning program, “which provides books, basic supplies and more learning materials to teachers serving high-need communities and their students at home,” according to J.Crew’s website.

Note that J.Crew’s face masks are not intended for medical use and were created in response to the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings in public. Shop this summer’s essential accessory in eye-catching seasonal prints below.

Image zoom JCrew

Buy It! J.Crew Pack of Three Non-Medical Face Masks in Mixed Prints, $18; jcrew.com