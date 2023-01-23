Jay Pharoah Reveals How He Lost 20 Pounds in 21 Days: The 'Weight Fell Off'

Jay Pharoah is revealing his weight-loss secret after losing 20 pounds since the start of 2023.

The comedian, 35, shared his health milestone on Twitter Saturday, writing, "I've lost about 20 pounds in the last 3 weeks, totally intentional. ... I should teach a class. Holiday weight GYONNNNEEEEE."

Not long after he posted, a follower of his asked the Saturday Night Live alum how he did it.

"Controlled diet and 6-8 miles of running on level 12, 6 times a week, weight fell off like post [sic] roast meat," Pharoah said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt, 23, Shows Off 100-Lb. Weight Loss After Suffering Stroke: "Focus on You"

Pharoah isn't the only comedian to focus on weight loss in the new year. Last week, Rosie O'Donnell excitedly shared a candid video with fans to reveal her achievement.

"Good morning. I'm on my way to school to drop her off, and I needed to let you know I lost 10 lbs. ... since Christmas," she said. "Ten lbs., I'm very happy. Tick, tock, you don't stop."

The actress and comeidan, 60, celebrated the moment in the caption, simply writing, "T e n !!"

In the comment section, O'Donnell was saluted by Ricki Lake, who applauded her with several clapping emojis along with a red heart emoji.

In a follow-up video, O'Donnell replied to a fan who asked how she was able to lose the weight.

"About two months ago my doctor put me on — not Ozempic, Mounjaro — and Repatha," she explained. "One I do every other week and one I do once a week."

The former Rosie O'Donnell Show host added that with the exception of a celebratory night where she enjoyed a champagne toast, she hasn't drunk "anything except water" since Christmas.

"I really stopped drinking five or six Cokes a day. All I drink is water now," O'Donnell said.

She opened up about more lifestyle changes she's made, adding, "I'm not eating sugar as much as I can. My appetite has decreased significantly. It's probably the meds. And I'm trying to move more. So, all those things combined, that's what it is."