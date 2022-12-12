Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor."

By
Published on December 12, 2022 09:41 AM
Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center; Jay Leno arriving in good spirits for his first stand-up show after his burn accident at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach
Jay Leno. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; LAGOSSIPTV/BUZZIPPER / BACKGRID

Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident.

"Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than what was there before."

The host of Jay Leno's Garage also remained grounded in reality about his accident.

"It was an accident, that's all," he wrote Sunday. "Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point. If you play football, you get a concussion or a broken leg. Anything you do, there's a risk factor."

"You have to joke about it," the former host of The Tonight Show With Jay Leno added about the benefits of remaining positive. "There's nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you."

Jay Leno stops by a gas station in yet another cool car after getting out of the hospital yesterday
Jay Leno. Snorlax/MEGA

In Leno's case, laughter truly appears to be the best medicine.

The comedian returned to the stage just two weeks after his Nov. 27 accident for a sold-out performance at The Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

"I never thought of myself as a roast comic," Leno joked to reporters including NBC News as he arrived at the venue. "We have two shows tonight — regular and extra crispy."

"I feel good, thank you guys," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

One clubgoer told NBC News afterward that Leno "looked great" and "had a lot of stamina," during the show, while another explained that Leno was "full of energy" during his hour-long standup set. "(He) told joke after joke after joke," added the audience member.

Jay Leno appears on "The Tonight Show" on July 7, 2004 at the NBC Studios in Burbank, California. (
Jay Leno appears on "The Tonight Show". Kevin Winter/Getty

Despite the laughs, however, Leno's condition was no joking matter when he first was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center on Nov. 12 after suffering second- and third-degree burns on his face, chest and hands.

The accident occurred while he was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage around 12:30 p.m. The Burbank Fire Department responded to the incident, transporting Leno to the renowned center where he underwent a series of surgical excision and grafting procedures for his injuries.

"I do anticipate him making a full recovery," Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, said shortly after the accident.

Leno was similarly optimistic, speaking two days after the incident in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," he said. "I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

Related Articles
Comedian Jay Leno attends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Returns to Stage 2 Weeks After Burn Accident: 'I Never Thought of Myself as a Roast Comic'
Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno
Jerry Seinfeld Says Jay Leno Is 'Fine' After His Burn Treatment: 'He's Gonna Be OK'
Jay Leno with the GBC Staff
Jay Leno Discharged from Hospital 9 Days After Suffering Severe Burns from Gasoline Fire: See the Photo
Tim Allen attends the Disney+ Original Series "The Santa Clauses" Premiere; Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center
Tim Allen Gives an Update on Jay Leno's Condition: 'He's Handsome and He's Happy'
Comedian Jay Leno attends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Had Surgery for Second and Third-Degree Burns: The 'Burns to the Face Are More Concerning'
Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About Jay Leno's Burn Treatments and Skin Grafting Procedure
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Suffered Third-Degree Burns from Gasoline Fire, May Need Skin Grafts: Report
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Says He Suffered 'Serious' Burns After Being Involved in Gasoline Fire: 'I Am OK'
jay leno
Jay Leno's Employee Says 'He's in Great Spirits' After Suffering Gas Spray Burn from Steam Car
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Cancels Conference Appearance Due to 'Serious Medical Emergency,' Organizers Say 
Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Used for Jay Leno's Burn Treatment
Nicole Foltz
Mom of 5 Dies After Fire Pit Accident That Also Severely Injured Son, 11: 'It's Unimaginable,' Says Husband
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jay Leno's Wife? All About Mavis Leno
Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Me Time" at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Hart Discusses Learning from Past Mistakes, Says There Has to Be 'Opportunity to Improve'
Jay's thoughts on James Corden's restaurant controversy.
Jay Leno Weighs in on James Corden's NYC Restaurant Drama: 'It Just Made Me Laugh'