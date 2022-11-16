Jay Leno Suffered Third-Degree Burns from Gasoline Fire, May Need Skin Grafts: Report

Jay Leno suffered third-degree burns from a gasoline fire Saturday and may require skin grafts, according to NBC News.

The former Tonight Show host, 72, has burns on his hands and the left side of his face, a source close to Leno told the outlet. The comedian is now reportedly receiving hyperbaric oxygen treatment while at the Grossman Burn Center, which the source noted is "something he has to do all the time."

Hyperbaric treatment can "accelerate burn wound healing by increasing oxygen supply to injured areas and reducing swelling, which is helpful in maintaining healthy blood flow," according to the Grossman Burn Center's website.

On Monday, Leno spoke out for the first time since enduring the "serious medical emergency."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, he confirmed that he's recovering after obtaining "serious burns" in a fire.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

shannon Finney/Getty

According to a press release from the Burbank Fire Department, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. BFD officials said they arrived on scene, where they "assessed and treated one adult male patient" before transporting him to "a local emergency department."

Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center, also issued a statement to PEOPLE, confirming that Leno was being treated there after the incident in his garage.

"Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment ... for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," Bennett said. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States.'"

Though it still remains unclear what exactly occurred, Leno's employee, George Swift, told Access Hollywood that Leno was sprayed by gas that caught fire while working on a steam car.