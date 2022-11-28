Jay Leno Returns to Stage 2 Weeks After Burn Accident: 'I Never Thought of Myself as a Roast Comic'

The comedian returned to the stage less than a week after being discharged from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles for treatment to second- and third-degree burns to his face, chest and hands

By
Published on November 28, 2022 09:14 AM

Laughter appears to be the best medicine for Jay Leno.

Two weeks after suffering serious burns in a fuel fire, the 72-year-old comedian returned to the stage on Sunday for a performance at The Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California.

"I never thought of myself as a roast comic," Leno joked to reporters including NBC News as he arrived at the venue. "We have two shows tonight — regular and extra crispy."

He added, "I feel good, thanks you guys."

A frequent performer at the comedy spot, Leno's show on Sunday was sold-out, a club spokesperson told CNN. The former Tonight Show host performed for more than an hour.

"He looked great and he had a lot of stamina," one clubgoer told NBC News afterwards, another explaining that Leno was "full of energy" during his standup set and "told joke after joke after joke."

Jay Leno with the GBC Staff
Grossman Burn Center

Despite the laughs, Leno's condition was no joking manner when he first was admitted to the Grossman Burn Center on Nov. 12 after suffering second- and third-degree burns on his face, chest and hands in a garage gasoline fire.

The car aficionado and star of Jay Leno's Garage was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage around 12:30 p.m. when the blaze broke out. The Burbank Fire Department responded to the incident, transporting him to the renowned center where he underwent a series of surgical excision and grafting procedures for his burns.

Comedian Jay Leno attends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
John Lamparski/WireImage

"Some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning," Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, said shortly after the accident, noting that Leno lucky hadn't experienced any notable nerve damage. "I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether they'll be remnants of this injury, it's still too early to tell. I'd say that his injuries are serious, his condition is good."

Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Jay Leno. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Leno was similarly optimistic, speaking two days after the incident in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," he said. "I am okay. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

He did just that, leaving the facility after a 10-day stint on Nov. 21 and happily smiling with the staff on his way out. He returned the next day to drop off thank-you gifts.

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," doctors said in a statement at the time. "He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Follow-up treatments will continue for Leno at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic, they added.

In the meantime, Leno has further standup sets scheduled for the rest of the year, including multiple shows at the The Comedy and Magic Club on Dec. 4, 11, and 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Related Articles
Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno
Jerry Seinfeld Says Jay Leno Is 'Fine' After His Burn Treatment: 'He's Gonna Be OK'
Jay Leno with the GBC Staff
Jay Leno Discharged from Hospital 9 Days After Suffering Severe Burns from Gasoline Fire: See the Photo
Comedian Jay Leno attends the 2016 St. George Theatre Gala at St. George Theater on March 11, 2016 in New York City.
Jay Leno Had Surgery for Second and Third-Degree Burns: The 'Burns to the Face Are More Concerning'
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Tim Allen attends the Disney+ Original Series "The Santa Clauses" Premiere; Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center
Tim Allen Gives an Update on Jay Leno's Condition: 'He's Handsome and He's Happy'
Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek's Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About Jay Leno's Burn Treatments and Skin Grafting Procedure
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Suffered Third-Degree Burns from Gasoline Fire, May Need Skin Grafts: Report
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Says He Suffered 'Serious' Burns After Being Involved in Gasoline Fire: 'I Am OK'
jay leno
Jay Leno's Employee Says 'He's in Great Spirits' After Suffering Gas Spray Burn from Steam Car
Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
What to Know About the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Used for Jay Leno's Burn Treatment
Jay Leno
Jay Leno Cancels Conference Appearance Due to 'Serious Medical Emergency,' Organizers Say 
Jay Leno (L) and wife philantropist Mavis Leno attend the 7th Annual Eleanor Roosevelt Awards for Global Women's Rights at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Jay Leno's Wife? All About Mavis Leno
Woman, Whose ‘Hero’ Boyfriend Saved Her Life in Fiery Crash, Speaks Out: ‘We Love Each Other Even More’
Woman Speaks Out After Boyfriend Saves Her Life in Fiery Crash: 'We Love Each Other Even More'
Tami Chmielewski/Facebook . https://www.facebook.com/boslyndi/photos.
Mom Severely Burned by Bonfire Hopes to Recover in Time to Walk Son Down the Aisle: 'She's Still Fighting'
SNL’s Chris Redd Released from Hospital After NYC Attack at Comedy Show
Chris Redd Details Being Attacked Before His New York Comedy Show: 'It Was Just So Much Blood'
Tami Chmielewski/Facebook . https://www.facebook.com/boslyndi/photos.
'One Determined Human': Mom of 4 Who Suffered Severe Burns From Bonfire on Vacation Prepares for Skin Grafts