Jay Leno Had Surgery for Second and Third-Degree Burns: The 'Burns to the Face Are More Concerning'

Jay Leno is recovering from surgery due to second- and third-degree burns after a gasoline fire this past weekend, according to his doctor.

Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, is treating the former Tonight Show host, 72, and revealed during a press conference Wednesday that Leno's injuries are serious, but he is in good condition.

On Saturday, the comedian was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage when a fire began. Leno was pulled from underneath the car, but suffered "significant" burns to his face, chest and hand.

While at Grossman Burn Center, Leno underwent a surgical excision and grafting procedure to the burned areas, his doctor explained, noting that a lot of the thickness of his skin was injured. The surgery involves removing unhealthy tissue and placing a biological skin substitute on the wounds in order to expedite healing.

Additionally, Grossman said they have been "very aggressive" with Leno's hyperbaric oxygen treatment. The facility's website states that the treatment can "accelerate burn wound healing by increasing oxygen supply to injured areas and reducing swelling, which is helpful in maintaining healthy blood flow."

"Some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning," Grossman said during the press conference.

John Lamparski/WireImage

He added that the comedian is "in good spirits today" following his surgery, and another procedure will be needed later this week.

"Currently, there's no evidence of nerve damage. I do anticipate him making a full recovery. Whether they'll be remnants of this injury, it's still too early to tell," Grossman said. "I'd say that his injuries are serious, his condition is good."

shannon Finney/Getty

On Monday, Leno spoke out for the first time since enduring the "serious medical emergency."

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," Leno said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

According to a press release from the Burbank Fire Department, which was obtained by PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. BFD officials said they arrived on scene, where they "assessed and treated one adult male patient" before transporting him to "a local emergency department."

Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson at the Grossman Burn Center, also issued a statement to PEOPLE, confirming that Leno was being treated there after the incident in his garage.

"Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment ... for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend," Bennett said. "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in 'the best burn center in the United States.'"