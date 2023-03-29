Jason Ritter Gets Emotional Speaking About His Alcoholism Before Marrying Melanie Lynskey

"I knew she was incredible. It was working on myself enough to feel like maybe I can be the one for her, too," Ritter said

By
Published on March 29, 2023 11:07 PM
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo: Araya Doheny/Getty

Jason Ritter became emotional talking about his relationship with alcohol when he first started dating his now-wife Melanie Lynskey.

The Emmy nominee opened up about his experience with alcoholism early on in his relationship with the Yellowjackets actress during Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

When asked by host Drew Barrymore, "What was your moment when you knew [Lynskey was the one]," Ritter responded: "I knew how incredible Melanie was early on."

Ritter, 43, continued, "It's not as cute of a story as you would like to think. It was messy and interesting and weird. But mixed in the mix, [I was] dealing with some alcoholism issues."

Amy Sussman/WireImage
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"At a point, I knew how amazing she was, and I thought she would be incredible for someone who deserved her, basically," he said, choking up. (Lynskey, 45, quietly uttered "aw" and reached for his hand.)

"And I didn't feel like I was that person. I thought [I was] a little bit too crazy," he shared. "So it was only after like maybe a year into not drinking where I started to go, 'Oh, maybe I can promise some things to someone else. Maybe I can be this person.' It's been like a slow burn."

Ritter continued, "I knew she was incredible. It was working on myself enough to feel like maybe I can be the one for her, too."

Wiping her tears away, Lynskey said of her husband, "He did so much work on himself. I'm so proud of him."

Responding to the shock on Barrymore's face, the couple jokingly apologized as Lynskey quipped, "It's gonna get more fun."

However, Barrymore said, "This is the fun. This really is."

She added, "I haven't had a drink — and I'm not sober, I don't work a program — but alcohol was my poison. And I haven't had a drink in almost four years." (Earlier this month, Barrymore opened up about turning to alcohol after her 2016 divorce from Will Kopelman in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.)

On her show, Barrymore told Lynskey and Ritter, "The narrative that one creates is that I can't be with someone, and I haven't been in a relationship since I stopped drinking, and I'm really looking forward to, one day, not having that 'bad girl' narrative, the instability, the: 'I'm not someone who's right to not be with someone for their sake.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following the couple's appearance on the show, Ritter tweeted, "Thank you @DrewBarrymoreTV for having us!! And for the space to talk about things like this! And thank you @melanielynskey for having me in the first place."

Ritter and Lynskey first met while costarring in the dramedy The Big Ask in 2013. They started dating shortly after and went on to star in two more movies together — the 2014 rom-com We'll Never Have Paris and 2016's The Intervention.

The couple welcomed a daughter in 2018 and tied the knot in 2020 in a private ceremony on their front porch. The actors are very supportive of each other's respective careers, and they often praise one another on social media.

Last week, Ritter told E! News that watching Lynskey's successes is "so satisfying, it's so incredible," adding: "She's just been so wonderful for so long and she never really put a lot of thought process into anything else aside from her work. That was always the most important thing to her."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jason Ritter Gushes at Wife Melanie Lynskey's Recent Surge: 'She's Just Been So Wonderful for So Long'
Lamar Johnson, Jeffrey Pierce, Storm Reid, Nico Parker, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Merle Dandridge and Gabriel Luna attend the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's "The Last of Us" at Regency Village Theatre on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
The Cast of 'The Last Of Us': Everything to Know
Melanie Lynskey arrives at the World Premiere Of Season Two Of Showtime's "Yellowjackets"
Melanie Lynskey Has 'Very Little' in Common with Her 'Yellowjackets' Role as a Mom: 'Joy of My Life'
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Jason Ritter on His and Wife Melanie Lynskey's Child Becoming an Actor: 'Already Showing Signs'
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter attend the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 04, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Melanie Lynskey Jokes Husband Jason Ritter's Secret 'The Last of Us' Cameo Was 'So Romantic'
Melanie Lynskey's Drew Barrymore Impression
Watch Melanie Lynskey Do a Flawless Drew Barrymore Impression While Sharing 'Ever After' Memory
John Ritter & son Jason Ritter during 1998 Summer TCA Press Tour CBS Network at Ritz Carlton Hotel in Pasadena, CA, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Jason Ritter Jokes His First Acting Job Was 'a Full-on Nepotism Hire' Thanks to Dad John Ritter
Drew Barrymore Ever After Reunion
Drew Barrymore Reunites with 'Ever After' Costars Melanie Lynskey and Megan Dodds 25 Years Later
YELLOWJACKETS season 2
The Cast of 'Yellowjackets': Everything to Know
Drew Barrymore Has First Hot Flash—with Jennifer Aniston by Her Side: 'So Glad This Is Documented'
Drew Barrymore Has First Hot Flash — with Jennifer Aniston by Her Side: 'So Glad This Is Documented'
Amy Yasbeck, John Ritter & his son Jason Ritter & daughter Carly Ritter
John Ritter's 4 Children: Everything to Know
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Drew Barrymore attends the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Albie Awards)
Drew Barrymore Says Her Therapist Quit After Her Drinking Worsened in 2016
Sweet Home Alabama
'Sweet Home Alabama' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Sophie Nélisse, Melanie Lynskey
How Do the Young Actors of 'Yellowjackets' Compare to Their Adult Counterparts as Young Stars?
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz Says Best Friend Drew Barrymore's Struggle with Alcohol Was 'Difficult to Watch'
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter's Relationship Timeline