Jason Priestley Says Shannen Doherty Is 'in Pretty Good Spirits' Since Revealing Cancer Recurrence

In February, Shannen Doherty revealed her breast cancer had returned after going into remission in 2017

Jason Priestley is opening up about how his former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty has been doing in the months following her stage 4 cancer recurrence.

"I reach out to Shannen every few months, just to check in on her and say hi," Priestley, 51, said on Australia's Studio 10 show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Shannen's a real tough girl, and Shannen's a fighter, and she's always been a fighter," Priestley added. "And I know that she will continue to fight as hard as she can. Last time I heard from her, she was in pretty good spirits."

In March, Doherty, 49, gave an update on her health and opened up about how several of her friends have been by her side to help her embrace an active lifestyle amid her cancer battle.

"After a year of dealing with cancer coming back and other stresses, I’m back at it," Doherty wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "Taking care of myself and embracing every day. It’s not always easy. I have days I’m depressed or just plain lazy. But I push thru with the help of friends."

The actress credited her friend Anne Marie Kortright with being “relentless in getting me to hike and learning new ways to cook that feed my soul as well as my tummy but in a very healthy way.”

“She along with @cheforen @maliburadkitchen have made cooking healthy fun and sustainable,” Doherty said, adding that famous fitness trainer Kiara Stokes came in to “kick my butt yesterday.”

“It’s been a productive great week,” Doherty said. “I feel better. My skin is alive and so am I.”

In February, Doherty revealed her breast cancer had returned after going into remission in 2017.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” Doherty said on Good Morning America. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Image zoom Milla Cochran/startraks

The Charmed star said in an interview with ABC’s Amy Robach the following day that she has stopped posting on social media as often because she doesn’t "want to be a bummer."

"And yes, I want to positive, and yes, I want to be a beacon light for other people — or at least somebody that people can relate to and [with whom they can] have an honest conversation and talk about how hard it is," Doherty said. "I do want to be raw and honest about it."

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Hamilton’s Encouraging Message to Shannen Doherty: ‘Be with the People You Love the Most’

The actress also thanked her fans on Instagram for their "love, prayers and support."

"It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me," she wrote. "To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild."

However, Doherty noted at the time that she was searching for her "inner strength."