Jason Momoa Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Attending the Dune Premiere: 'I'm Doing Fine'

The Aquaman star said he’s "camped out" at his house and isolating with his "roommate" Erik Ellington

Jason Momoa is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Aquaman star, 42, shared that he "got hit with COVID" after going to the London premiere of Dune and spending time with a large number of people, he said on his Instagram Story.

"I got hit with COVID right after the premiere. There was a lot of people I met in England, so got a lot of aloha from people. And who knows?" how he got it, Momoa said Friday.

The Hawaii native added that "either way, I'm doing fine."

"Thank you for all your concerns and love," he said. "And, yeah, I'm just camped out in my house. Mahalo for all the love and support."

Momoa said that he's isolating with his "roommate," skateboarder Erik Ellington.

"Everyone wants to know how COVID is going, it's going pretty good," he said in another update, as he filmed Ellington doing tricks on his skateboard through the house. "Yeah, we're having a ball," Momoa said with a laugh.

England is seeing a slight spike in new COVID-19 cases after a mild summer, with around 1 in 50 residents testing positive in the week ending Oct. 22, Reuters reported. The majority of cases have been among school-age children who may not be eligible for vaccination.

Momoa hasn't said if he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

The dad of two has been filming his DC Comics sequel, Aquaman and the Last Kingdom, in England over the last few weeks. He recently joked to Ellen DeGeneres that he's an "aging superhero" after sustaining some injuries on set.

"I'm getting old," he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Oct. 16, according to USA Today. "I messed up my eyes, just got something in it that kind of cut it up and I got to get surgery, a hernia, I got ribs out, I'm just getting beat up."

Momoa said that it's "going to be a great movie," regardless of his attempts to do too much on set.