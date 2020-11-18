"Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga," Jason Momoa joked after practicing with wife Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa Says Yoga is the 'Hardest Thing' He's Ever Tried: 'I’d Rather Squat a Car'

If you want a killer workout, Jason Momoa suggests giving yoga a try.

While gracing the December cover of Men’s Health, the Aquaman star recalled how he's been staying active during the past few months, and how he tried practicing yoga with his wife, Lisa Bonet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life," Momoa said in the interview.

"I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga," the 41-year-old joked. "I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic."

Image zoom Jason Momoa | Credit: Ture Lillegraven for Men’s Health

Momoa said he previously attempted yoga back in 2011, after he had prepped for his role as the powerful Cimmerian warrior in Conan the Barbarian. Although he was still in great shape from the movie, Momoa remembers struggling through a yoga class.

"I remember one time I was all yoked out for Conan the Barbarian, and I was in a yoga class with all these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, ‘This is so hard!’ ” he said.

So, if yoga isn't helping Momoa keep up his famous physique, what is?

"It’s just genetics," the Game of Thrones star told the magazine. "Hawaiians are big people. I rock climb a lot. Maybe I’m an ape. I love the way it feels. I like being upside down. I always loved climbing trees as a kid and swinging in the breeze. But lifting weights is challenging."

Image zoom Jason Momoa | Credit: Ture Lillegraven for Men’s Health

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Momoa also opened up about how this past year has impacted him and his relationship with his family. He and Bonet share two kids together, 11-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha (a.k.a. Wolf) and 13-year-old daughter Lola Iolani. The actor is also a stepfather to Zoë Kravitz, whom Bonet shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

"We’ve all gotten so much closer," the star said. "My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband."

Lola turned 13 in July, and the proud dad said he cried, adding that he is not looking forward to when she starts dating.

Image zoom Jason Momoa | Credit: Ture Lillegraven for Men’s Health

"I’m not going to do well with it. I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dip---- bad boy. I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!’ ” Momoa claimed.

The Dune star then recalled scoring a date with Bonet when he was just 26 years old. Bonet was 38 at the time.

"[I was] a mess. Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate," he said.