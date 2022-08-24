Jason Momoa Says He Has 'Dad Bod' Following Hernia Surgery

The Aquaman actor, who has suffered numerous injuries while shooting movies, said on The Late Late Show that he's "not really doing sit-ups" since his March operation

By
Published on August 24, 2022 09:47 AM
Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa is rueing the loss of his abs – and pinning the blame on his recent hernia operation.

"Not really doing sit-ups," the action star, 43, told James Corden on The Late Late Show Tuesday night. "Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer," he added.

"You can't say you've got a dad bod!" Corden replied incredulously about the famously muscular actor. "You can't. It's not a dad bod."

"Well, I don't want to do any more sit-ups!" Momoa replied with a smile.

The Aquaman actor underwent surgery after the movie's sequel wrapped in March and attended the 94th Oscars one day later.

"Throwing bodies around... getting old, bro," Momoa joked at the time.

The Dune actor, who presented at the ceremony wearing sunglasses, added of his failing eyesight, "I got to read tonight. I can't see far away… they are prescription."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd3jiuLo-RT/
jason momoa/instagram. Inset: getty

In May, the star posted a shirtless photo of himself getting an MRI done as "a precaution" during a hospital visit.

"You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. Aloha J. Thankful for my ohana and friends," Momoa wrote in the caption.

His post elicited some concern from his family friends in the comments section, including Octavia Spencer. "Oh no!" his Justice League costar Gal Gadot wrote with a red heart emoji. "Oh no! You alright dude?" Candy actor Pablo Schreiber commented. "Oh lord, what now," wrote Jill Wagner.

The movie superhero has proven to be very mortal off-screen, often citing a slew of injuries he's endured while shooting projects.

On the Ellen Degeneres Show last fall, he revealed he injured himself multiple times on the set of Aquaman 2.

"I'm getting old," he said. "I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up."

