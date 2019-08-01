Jason Momoa's Not Offended by Body Shamers Who Said He Has a 'Dad Bod'

Jason Momoa has no time for body shamers.

TMZ caught up with the Aquaman star, who was shamed by Internet trolls after he was photographed stepping out shirtless in Venice, Italy last month.

When asked if he was offended by the comments about his “dad bod,” the actor — who celebrates his 40th birthday on Thursday — responded in good spirits, “No, not at all.”

“Tell TMZ I’ll show you my dad bod soon enough,” he added jokingly.

The shirtless pics of the famously fit actor were taken poolside during his Italian vacation with his wife Lisa Bonet, days after attending stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz‘s wedding in France.

Though Momoa received several body shaming comments, including one that read, “Omg, what happened to the abs?”, many social media users came to his defense.

“So apparently people are shaming Jason Momoa’s Dad bod… you know the body where he looks like an above average fit man instead of a Spartan Warrior?” one user tweeted, while another added, “If you’re honestly trying to imply Jason Momoa has a Dad bod, then it’s clear you don’t know what a Dad bod is.”

Image zoom Jason Momoa Araya Diaz/WireImage

The star recently celebrated his 40th birthday early with a surprise party thrown by his close friends — including former Game of Thrones costar Emilia Clarke.

Momoa’s friend Mada Abdelhamid, who also trained the actor for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, organized the surprise and filmed it for the actor’s YouTube page.

RELATED: 40 Pictures of Jason Momoa Looking Hot AF to Celebrate His 40th Birthday

“Right now we made up some stupid excuse for him to leave. He really doesn’t need to leave,” Mada said of Momoa’s autograph signing. “All his friends all said they’re busy, they’re not in town. He thinks it’s just the three of us going to sushi. But we’re planning the f—ing party of the f—ing year.”

Later, Momoa was seen walking around greeting guests at the party, including Ian Somerhalder and Clarke.

Image zoom Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Jason Momoa/Youtube

RELATED: Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless on Family Vacation After Stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz’s Paris Wedding

Clarke, 32, and Momoa FaceTimed his wife and their two children, son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, and daughter Lola, 12. The actress smiled and waved at Momoa’s phone as she saw Bonet.

Momoa was also surprised with a cake made of whiskey and Guinness which depicted a caricature of him rock climbing.