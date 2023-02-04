Jason Momoa Asks Fans to Send 'All the Mana' to Leukemia-Stricken Friend Sick with Pneumonia

"There's my buddy up there," Jason Momoa said from the hospital parking lot, where his pal Travis Snyder has RSV pneumonia after recovering from COVID, all during his fourth bout with leukemia

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 4, 2023 06:03 PM
https://www.instagram.com/prideofgypsies/?hl=en. Jason Momoa/Instagram
Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram

Jason Momoa is sharing an update on his pal Travis Snyder's fourth bout with leukemia.

The Justice League star, 43, asked fans to send "all the mana, all the aloha, all the love" after he visited Snyder, 44, on Friday night in his Los Angeles hospital room, where the Color Run founder is currently sick with RSV pneumonia and "no immune system" after beating COVID.

As he exited the hospital after removing his PPE gown and mask, Momoa explained that Snyder is suffering from RSV and pneumonia after recovering from COVID, which had him in the ICU for 72 hours. "There's my buddy up there," Momoa prefaced the clip from the parking lot.

He continued: "The guy's had leukemia four f—ing times. He beat it. And he just got COVID for the first time, and he beat it. And now he's got RSV and pneumonia, and he needs all the love and all the support he can get."

"So, if you can, it would be amazing, and it would be a big honor and favor to me if you could just pump him up," said Momoa. "He's doing really well. He's beating the cancer, but these fucking other things are just getting his ass. It's hard for him to breathe."

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which often causes mild, cold-like symptoms, can also cause a lung infection or pneumonia in adults with chronic medical conditions and weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. RSV can also cause asthma, COPD and congestive heart failure.

Momoa and Snyder previously spoke to PEOPLE last May about their friendship as they attempted to get more potential donors for the national Be the Match Registry when he was in need of a blood stem cell transplant.

"We met through happenstance and mutual friends after my first cancer battle [with acute myeloid leukemia] in 2015," Snyder said. "I think in the aftermath of treatment, I was very focused on living every day with purpose and my heart was open. And Jason wasn't quite as busy then, and he lives with such a big giving heart and Aloha, we just connected instantly."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa Calls for Donors to the Be The Match Registry Inspired by Friend's Cancer

He added: "Some of my friends kind of shrink when you're in trouble, or it becomes kind of surface-y. And Jay was just right there again."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Momoa said that Snyder's sickness is "really my first experience" with cancer, explaining: "And something like this, absolutely, I can donate my time and platform. I just want to be able to help… It's just tearing me up that I can't save my buddy."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Kelly Slater attends the unveiling of the all-new Breitling Superocean Heritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown at Breitling Boutique New York on November 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Breitling); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Pamela Anderson attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Pamela, a love story" at TUDUM Theater on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Pamela Anderson's Ex Kelly Slater Congratulates Her on Netflix Doc: 'Look Forward to Watching'
Holly Marie Combs attends the premiere of Focus Features' "Kubo and the Two Strings" at AMC Universal City Walk on August 14, 2016 in Universal City, California.
Holly Marie Combs Reveals How Close the 'Charmed' Cast Got After She Developed a 'Rather Large Tumor'
jane fonda
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She 'Wouldn't Live Past 30' During Her Battle with Bulimia: 'It Takes Over Your Life'
Jenna Patel was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma when she was 20
21-Year-Old Woman Died of Rare Bone Cancer After Being Told a Lump Was 'Nothing to Worry About'
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Saga Caused His Body Image Issues
Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School
130 Las Vegas Elementary School Students 'Projectile Vomiting' After Mysterious Illness Outbreak
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter installed in his Chest: 'Still Getting After It’
Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter Installed in His Chest: 'Still Getting After It'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoLqB03O3FO/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D hed: Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Kick Start Her Menopause
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Start Menopause: 'So Many Feelings'
Yasmin Vossoughian opens up about health scare
MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Says Doctor Dismissed Her Chest Pains as Reflux Then Her 'Nightmare' Began
Jessica Sanders woman with cancer misdiagnosed by doctors
College Student Diagnosed with Cancer After Doctors Dismissed Her: 'People Need to Speak Up for Themselves'
6-genetic-testing-breast-cancer-know
Women Should Consider Removing Fallopian Tubes to Prevent Ovarian Cancer, Experts Say
Conjoined Twins Rollout
How Can Identical Twins — Including the Conjoined Ndiaye Sisters — Be So Different? What the Science Says
Kyle Richards The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection
Kyle Richards Says Ozempic Rumors Are 'Frustrating': 'I Work Really Hard and It Bothers Me'
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby
Leanne Hainsby Returns to Peloton After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Felt the Love Today'
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Recreates Her '80s Tampon Ad to Normalize Menopause, Using Lube: 'Let's Get Real'
SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: In this photo illustration, PlanB one-step emergency contraceptive is displayed on June 30, 2022 in San Anselmo, California. Some large drugstore chains are limiting the number of emergency contraception pills sold to individuals as demand for morning after pills is surging following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and several states moving to prohibit abortions. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
GWU Students Put a Morning-After Pill Vending Machine on Campus