January Jones Posts Topless Photo to Encourage Women to Get Mammograms: 'Love Your Melons'

January Jones is showing her support — and a little more — for a good cause.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a topless selfie on Instagram encouraging her followers to get mammograms.

“It’s breast cancer awareness month gals and guys!” the star, 40, wrote, alongside the mirror selfie. “This is a friendly reminder to get a mammogram!”

To support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jones posed wearing nothing but a gold heart necklace and added the phrase “Love Your Mellons [sic]” in orange across her breasts, which she covered with her arm.

Because it is also the month of Halloween, she used a scarecrow filter on her face, which includes some light makeup, a nose patch, and a straw hat on her head.

At the end of the post, Jones informed her California-based followers that they could join her in being proactive through a free initiative held by designer Tamara Mellon in the coming days.

“@tamaramellon is offering FREE mammograms regardless of insurance status next wk in a mobile RV in Los Angeles!” she wrote. “Oct 8, 9, 10th! Sign up at link in bio! #LoveYourMellons”

Jones is not the only famous face to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness as of late.

Last week, Serena Williams posed topless in a music video for a cover she recorded of the Divinyl’s 1990 hit “I Touch Myself.” The tennis pro, 37, used her post to “remind women to self-check regularly” and acknowledged that the experience put her “out of my comfort zone.”

“I wanted to do it because it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world,” she wrote on Sept. 29. “Early detection is key — it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”

Joining Jones and Williams is Kardashians matriarch, Kris Jenner, who also encouraged her followers to stay healthy earlier this summer.

After a trip to the doctor for a mammogram and breast ultrasound, Jenner used the experience to remind her Instagram followers to do the same.

“I spent my morning at Cedars Sinai Medical Center with this little baby today… just reminding everyone to go get their mammogram!!” Jenner, 62, wrote. “So important and can save lives.”

Added Jenner: “My mom MJ is a breast cancer survivor and so are dozens of my friends. Do this in honor of your loved ones I know all of us have someone in our lives who have dealt with cancer.”

The American Cancer Society suggests that women should start thinking about getting annual mammograms when they turn 40 and that by the time they’re 45, they should be getting them done yearly.